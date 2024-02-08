"Put Nick Saban on the cover": CFB podcasters make unique suggestion for EA Sports' upcoming game as Alabama legend enjoys retirement

Will Nick Saban be the undisputed cover athlete for EA Sports' NCAA 24? An audacious suggestion emerged on a recent CFB podcast. The Athletic's David Ubben threw the bombshell during a conversation with podcaster Ari Wasserman.

Ubben asked:

"How do you think about Nick Saban on the cover of NCAA 24?"

Wasserman replied:

“I think that's who it should be if we're being honest.”

Ubben shared the conversation on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Our position is clear: Put Nick Saban on the cover of NCAA Football 24."

The iconic NCAA Football 14, released in 2013, remains a fan favorite, leaving a decade-long void of updated versions. With the series' potential return, Saban's name carries significance.

Ubben doubled down, stating his preference for Saban over rising stars like Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels. He acknowledged the inherent challenge of choosing a cover athlete but argued that Saban transcends the typical selection criteria.

“I don't know how they're going to pick the athlete, but who better personifies the sport and the return of the game? How do you even honor the run that Saban had in a better way?” Wasserman added.

The last athlete to grace the EA Sports NCAA Football cover was Denard Robinson, former QB of the Michigan Wolverines.

Bo Nix vs. Nick Saban for the College Football 24 cover

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix has emerged as one of the top contenders to grace the cover of the highly anticipated College Football 24 video game. On3’s Hayes Fawcett shared a glimpse of what a cover featuring Bo Nix might look like with the caption:

“It’s 2024 & that means there will finally be a new NCAA Football Video Game released this year.”

While Bo Nix leads the pack, other top candidates include Jayden Daniels (Heisman winner), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington Huskies) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State Buckeyes). Yet, the exact release date for NCAA Football 24 remains undisclosed.

Nick Saban is enjoying retirement by playing golf at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in TPC Scottsdale.

If fans had to choose between Nix and Saban for the cover, who would you pick?

