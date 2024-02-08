$70,000,000 worth Nick Saban continues living retirement dream as former Alabama HC enjoys golfing

Former Alabama football coach Nick Saban is embracing his retirement dream, swapping the football field for the golf course. This week, Saban joined the star-studded lineup at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open in TPC Scottsdale, taking part in the annual pro-am alongside A-list celebrities and athletes on Wednesday.

Renowned figures like Michael Phelps, Alex Rodriguez and Carli Lloyd gathered for a friendly competition with professional golfers such as Justin Thomas.

Saban, known for his intensity on the football field, showcased a different side as he enjoyed the lush greens of TPC Scottsdale.

During the WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am, Saban confidently teed off on No. 16, demonstrating his golfing capabilities.

Nick Saban played golf with rapper 50 Cent, supporting noble cause

The former Alabama coach, who is worth $70 million, spent time on the golf course with two iconic figures: musicians Travis Scott and 50 Cent.

Saban, known for his dedication to college football, has now stepped down, and golf seems to be a part of his retirement routine. His daughter, Kristen Saban Setas, shared a snapshot of the golf outing with the caption,

"Dad played golf with @trvisXX and @50cent like it was nbd. Retirement is going TOO well. 😎"

Saban took part in the Mr. October Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic, which featured an incredible lineup of celebrities such as Barry Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Terrell Owens, Rob Gronkowski, Joe Namath and many more.

The event aimed to support educational opportunities for underserved youth in science, technology, engineering and math.

