There is a new name in golf. Twenty-year-old Nick Dunlap has taken the golfing world by storm in the last week.

On Sunday, Dunlap became the first amateur to win an event on the PGA Tour after he won the American Express with a score of -29, one stroke ahead of second place Christian Bezuidenhout of South Africa.

Read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban drops verdict on former Alabama HC’s retirement - “Bittersweet, end of an era”

Dunlap played for the University of Alabama men's golf team, and like anything related to the university's athletics programs, the now-retired head coach of the football team Nick Saban was asked his opinion on Dunlap and his recent decision to turn professional following his victory.

Saban said:

“He doesn't seem to get flustered about anything. You have to have the right disposition to play (golf), and I think he has it."

Expand Tweet

Dunlap can make it in the PGA Tour

Saban has given his fellow Crimson Tide athlete a seal of approval.

Dunlap has been described as a “lifelong” Alabama fan, who was able to represent his school with ease. Before his victory at The American Express tournament, Dunlap had planned to lead the Crimson Tide golf team to an SEC title and a national championship this season, something the men's team has not done since 2014.

But now with his decision to turn professional, this may not happen

While Dunlap's success at the highest level of professional golf is a shock, it is not due to blind luck, and it didn't happen overnight.

The Alabama golf program is known as one of the best in the country. Their home course, the Ol’ Colony, has a state-of-the-art complex that allows the Alabama players to train with some of the best coaches in the country.

Dunlap was allowed to thrive in this program and develop as a player But, this was not the first time he had won a large event.

In 2021, Dunlap won the US Junior Amateur, and in 2023, Dunlap won the US Amateur championship, the most prestigious championship in amateur golf. This victory allowed him to play in PGA Tour events as an amateur.

But, from today, Dunlap is no longer an amateur golfer. He has turned professional. And if legendary coach Nick Saban (who is very good at recognizing talent) is right in his praise for Dunlap, he will be able to challenge the world's best golfers for the biggest titles the sport has to offer.

Read:

Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban reacts hilariously to former Alabama HC’s adventurous time in Florida - “He is the moment 🌊