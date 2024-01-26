Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, could be sitting on tons of unfiltered moments of the former Alabama HC. In one of the videos that's credited to her by Instagram user @bamacfb, the legendary coach is seen having a head-on battle at the beach.

In the video, Saban can be seen struggling against a wave while trying his hand surfing on a boogie board. The post is captioned,

"Coach Saban on a boogie board is absolutely hilarious🤣🤣"

"Now that the 🐐 is retired i got a feeling @kristensabansetas will be dropping more and more hilarious videos of the 🐐 that no one has seen but them. I can’t wait!"

Time will tell whether or not that's the case, but for the moment, enjoy this clip of Nick Saban having fun.

Kristen Saban herself commented on the post, particularly replying to the caption itself. She said,

"He is the moment 🌊"

Screenshot via Instagram

After leading the Alabama Crimson Tide to six national titles and nine SEC championships during 17 years at the helm, the legendary coach decided to hang up his boots after the 2023 college football season.

Kristen Saban calls Nick Saban's retirement 'bittersweet end'

Former Alabama HC’s daughter recently reflected on the nature of Nick Saban’s retirement. The legendary coach turned Alabama into an unparalleled powerhouse during his tenure.

In an interview with WVTM TV, Kristen shared insights into her father's decision, emphasizing that it was the right time for him to bid farewell.

"It was bittersweet, the end of an era, but it was a good one. A good run," she expressed.

Acknowledging the emotional aspect of this transition, Kristen said,

"It was sad, but I think we're at peace with it now. My parents are on vacation, enjoying their time."

Saban's decision to retire comes after leading the Crimson Tide to a Southeastern Conference championship in his final season.

