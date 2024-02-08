Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban will join ESPN's College GameDay as an analyst, the network announced on Wednesday.

Saban's daughter Kristen Saban took to Instagram to congratulate her dad as he joined the College Gameday crew.

She also mentioned Kirk Herbstreit, asking if she could now hang out with the "coolest" golden retriever. She was talking about Ben, who has been seen with Herbstreit numerous times.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

“@kirkherbstreit does this mean that I can finally play with the coolest golden retriever named Ben… congrats to dad but LEMME HANG WITH BEN,” Kristen wrote.

Nick Saban's daughter said this on her IG.

Herbstreit has four dogs, but Ben makes regular appearances on TV with the College GameDay host. The golden retriever became his emotional support animal after his son Zak was hospitalized due to a heart condition.

The dog has also become a fan favorite, and now his new co-panelist’s daughter has requested to hang out with Ben.

Also read: Kristen Saban, daughter of Nick Saban goes down memory lane reminiscing about fun time spent at Taylor Swift's concert: "Take me back"

Kristen Saban went down the memory lane with a Nick Saban speech

On Sunday, Kristen Saban took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her father and Alabama legend Nick Saban's decade-old take on the character. The seven-time national champion head coach spoke at the first Coaching Character Initiative in 2012 to give his two cents on the importance of character in life.

“I always tell our players, ‘Who you are is more important than what you do because who you are is your character,” Saban said.

Saban retired from coaching in January after the Crimson Tide crashed out of the playoff semi-final at the Rose Bowl. According to the Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne, Saban will remain with the program as an advisor going forward.

Also read: "Dad how are you going to retire one day?": When Kristen Saban questioned dad Nick Saban over his minuscule fumbles in life other than football