Nick Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban preaches internal hardships in latest Ig post - "feel heartless"

Nick Saban's daughter-in-law, Samira Saban, finds herself in the spotlight for her recent Instagram story. As a member of the Saban family, Samira, who is married to Nicholas, garners a lot of attention.

However, this can be draining or frustrating sometimes. Managing all other things in life - being a mother, wife and daughter-in-law, Samira shared a social media post about internal struggles that people go through.

She reposted a reel from an Instagram user (@iameliasari) on her story, expressing an emotional state through the video's text, which read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I confuse people. I have a happy personality and a sad soul. I can go from feeling incredibly confident to terribly insecure. I love hard but at times feel heartless. I'm outgoing yet prefer to be alone.

"I'm healing and hurting at the same time. I'm still trying to find balance and that's OK! 🫶🏼"

Screenshot via Instagram

Here's the original post:

Also read: Nick Saban: 5 times Nick Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban cheered on Alabama like a true fan

Samira Saban celebrates Sisters Day with Nick Saban's daughter

Samira recently celebrated "sisters day," highlighting her close bond with sister-in-law Kristen Saban. The 33-year-old took to Instagram to repost a sticker and share glimpses of their joyous moments while enjoying the dance-filled celebration on the field.

Screenshot via Instagram

Reposting Samira's post on her Instagram story, Kristen expressed her affection, writing:

"Sister, you're the best."

Expand Tweet

The Sabans recently marked Kristen's birthday during a family trip to Los Angeles for the Rose Bowl clash against the Michigan Wolverines. They followed the birthday events by celebrating the New Year together, toasting with a bottle of champagne.

Also read: Nick Saban's daughter-in-law Samira Saban gets emotional as shop in Tuscaloosa pays tribute to former Alabama HC

Will Samira still be active on social media after Nick Saban's retirement as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide? Leave your thoughts below.