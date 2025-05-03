"Nick Saban for CFB commissioner": Fans cheer for ex-Alabama coach amid rumors of new NIL executive orders by POTUS Trump

Nick Saban may have convinced United States President Donald Trump to sign an executive order to regulate NIL in college athletics. According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Trump asked his aides to study what an executive order could look like after speaking to the former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach.

As the news was posted on On3's Instagram page on Friday, some fans reacted by pressing Nick Saban's initiative and the impact the executive order could have in college sports.

"Saban for CFB commissioner 🫡," a fan said

"Nick Saban making college football great again!" another fan added.

"Saban clutching for us," a fan wrote.

"W honestly," a fan added.

Saban and Trump met on Thursday, as the President gave the commencement speech at the University of Alabama's graduation night. They talked to the crowd and were complimentary of each other.

While Nick Saban has argued for there to be a regulation and not a ban on athletes getting paid, some other fans believe NIL is not the problem and defend that athletes should get paid.

"NIL isn’t the problem, it’s the transfer portal. The players generate the revenue and make so much for these schools they should be getting paid," a fan wrote.

"How does these kids money affect critics of them ? Meaningless order," another fan wrote.

Comments about Donald Trump's potential executive order on NIL. - Source: Instagram/@on3

Despite the possibility of an executive order, the report didn't include what it could look like or exactly what Saban is asking to solve through NIL.

Tommy Tuberville helped set up the meeting between Nick Saban and President Trump

Alabama Senator and former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville helped get Nick Saban and Donald Trump together to discuss NIL. On Wednesday, Tuberville talked about the potential meeting while mentioning the possibility of an executive order on "The Game with Ryan Fowler".

"Hopefully we'll get to sit down with Coach Saban," he said. "President Trump wants to help on this NIL. I don't know how he can do it through an executive order.

"But possibly we can sit down and talk some insight of what Coach Saban thinks about it, what I think about it and we can come up with some sort of agreement because right now it's in a tailspin," Tommy Tuberville said.

Tuberville, who met with Trump on Thursday before the President headed to the graduation event, has also questioned the transfer portal, saying he met with Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who shared his concerns over the portal's impact.

According to Verbal Commits, over 40% of male college basketball players entered the portal this season.

