POTUS Donald Trump's "Roll Tide" chant draws loud cheers from Alabama spectators

United States President Donald Trump was in Tuscaloosa to address the University of Alabama class of 2025 in a commencement speech on Thursday.

The President was introduced by former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban to loud cheers, but perhaps the biggest ovation of the night came when he rallied the graduates and everyone attending the event with the school's famous chant.

"And especially a very big hello to the University of Alabama. Congratulations to The Class of 2025. Roll Tide! Roll Tide!" Donald Trump said.

"Roll Tide" is one of the most distinctive rallying cries in college sports.

Trump also talked about Alabama's football culture during his address, calling it one of the "greatest" programs in the nation. He praised coach Saban, who led the Crimson Tide to six national championships during his 17 years as head coach. Saban won another title while coaching the LSU Tigers.

It was Trump's first visit to Tuscaloosa since he attended the Crimson Tide's 41-34 win over the Georgia Bulldogs in September when he was still campaigning for the US presidency.

Thursday marked President Trump's first graduation speech in his second term at the Oval Office. He is also expected to give the commencement speech at West Point for the United States Military Academy graduation.

President Donald Trump doesn't forget the Crimson Tide's basketball squad

While Trump directed most of his praise towards the Alabama football team, praising Nick Saban and then calling Kalen DeBoer "a good coach", he also lauded what Nate Oats' basketball team has been able to accomplish.

“Last year, the Crimson Chaos watched Tide hoops make it to the Final Four for the first time ever, and this year you built on your incredible record and returned to the Elite Eight,” President Trump said.

“Not only is Alabama a great football school, it’s now one of the nation’s best basketball schools. Congratulations!”

The Tide finished last season with a 28-9 record, earning a second seed for the NCAA Tournament and making their way to the Elite Eight, where they lost to the top-seeded Duke Blue Devils.

Before Oats arrived at Tuscaloosa, the Crimson Tide had made the Elite Eight only once, and Bama's trip to the Final Four in 2024 was the first in the school's history.

Alabama plays in one of the toughest conferences in both football and basketball in the SEC.

