Nick Saban drops cheeky response for Alabama players' preparation against Arkansas in Week 7: "We text them"

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban dropped a cheeky response ahead of their matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a 26-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies to keep their playoff hopes alive. It was a solid performance, which improved Alabama's record to 5-1 ahead of hosting Arkansas.

The Tide are massive favorites, but Saban still isn't pleased with his team. When asked about the preparation for the Arkansas game, he said that he needs to text his players, as they don't listen in person.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I think you have to prepare your team for every distraction. I actually think we should — the best way to do that would be to text it to them, so they can read it on their phones.

"Sometimes they don’t listen, but if you text it to them, they’ll read it. That might be a new technique that we try. We’ll text them what they’re supposed to do on the field. They’ll probably get it then."

Although it was a cheeky response, if it's true and the players don't listen to him, it's concerning for Nick Saban. He has been the top coach in college football for years, and if all of a sudden if the players aren't listening to him anymore, it's concerning for their future.

Nevertheless, even if the players aren't listening to Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide are still 20-point favorites at home on Saturday.

Nick Saban has high praise for Arkansas offensive coordinator

Heading into the matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Nick Saban has nothing but praise for offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

He was the Crimson Tide's quarterbacks coach in 2018 and knew that he did a good job, so Saban isn't surprised to see Enos having success now as an OC.

"He’s doing great," Saban said. "I think he’s a really good coach. He’s a really good coach and doing a really good job with their team."

Arkansas enters their matchup with Alabama with a 2-4 record and is coming off a 27-20 loss to Ole Miss.