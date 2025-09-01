"Nick Saban wouldn't have let this slide": CFB fans lose it over resurfaced locker room TikTok video after Kalen DeBoer's Alabama's loss to FSU

Alabama fans are losing it after a resurfaced locker room TikTok video is going viral on social media. It was shared one day after Kalen DeBoer's team suffered a humiliating 31-17 loss against the Florida State Seminoles.In the video, Alabama players participate in a TikTok trend and bust out a few dance moves. Fans were not happy with the unserious nature of the team in the post-Nick Saban era.Fans criticized the players and the culture shift under Kalen DeBoer.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐄𝐂: ιт נυѕт мeмєѕ мorє @JustMemesMoreLINK@Ethical_IsZay Saban wouldn't have let this slide.Zay2officiallll @Ethical_IsZayLINKPeople saying “every school does tiktoks” that’s not the point Saban was always way more strict with his players than any other coach, which is why bama was more professional,locked in, and more tuff than any program and now they like most programs which is why they not the sameAshe🥛 BigTittyCards @ashebabesLINK@Ethical_IsZay Now I see why they can’t catch nothing They just practice tipping everythingCOACH GOAT @JasonJDanielLINK@Ethical_IsZay College Football used to be a man’s sport now it’s full of children doing feminine dancessolomon @KingS0LOM0NLINK@Ethical_IsZay Nick Saban is rolling in his graveambsace @realambsaceLINK@Ethical_IsZay This is what happens when you hire a dude named “Kalen” to be your HC lolDuring his 17-season stint in Tuscaloosa, Nick Saban helped build the Crimson Tide into one of the most feared college football programs in the SEC. They won six national championships and solidified themselves as a genuine threat under Saban.After Saban retired in 2024, Kalen DeBoer was brought in as his replacement. In his debut season last year, DeBoer had a 9-4 record. The Crimson Tide failed to compete for the SEC title and did not qualify for the 12-team playoffs. They also lost the ReliaQuest Bowl game to the Michigan Wolverines.DeBoer finds himself on the hot seat after starting the 2025 season with a loss to Florida State. Former NFL star Johnny Manziel calls out Alabama's culture under Kalen DeBoerManziel appeared on the &quot;Nightcap&quot; show alongside Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe after the Crimson Tide's season opener against Florida State.While discussing the team's loss to the Seminoles, he said Alabama is no longer feared in college football.&quot;The one thing that I will saysis, I think, in the past, you walk into face Bama, you probably got some fear,&quot; Manziel said (Timestamp-0:20). &quot;This is Bama, the team that's been a dynasty, you got a little fear. That fear aspect of what Alabama is, is completely gone.&quot;Ain't nobody scared of them boys now. Not Vandy, not Kentucky, not nobody. Nobody is walking in and seeing Alabama on their schedule and having any kind of shake, any kind of fear, nothing. They've been getting wiped the last couple of years, You say that buyout's deep. But they're not going to sit here and let this stand for sure.&quot;The Crimson Tide next takes on the ULM Warhawks on Sept. 6. Can Kalen DeBoer redeem himself and begin a winning chapter with the team starting from Week 2?