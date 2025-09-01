  • home icon
  "Nick Saban wouldn't have let this slide": CFB fans lose it over resurfaced locker room TikTok video after Kalen DeBoer's Alabama's loss to FSU

"Nick Saban wouldn't have let this slide": CFB fans lose it over resurfaced locker room TikTok video after Kalen DeBoer's Alabama's loss to FSU

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 01, 2025 02:40 GMT
Alabama v Florida State - Source: Getty
Alabama v Florida State - Source: Getty

Alabama fans are losing it after a resurfaced locker room TikTok video is going viral on social media. It was shared one day after Kalen DeBoer's team suffered a humiliating 31-17 loss against the Florida State Seminoles.

In the video, Alabama players participate in a TikTok trend and bust out a few dance moves. Fans were not happy with the unserious nature of the team in the post-Nick Saban era.

Fans criticized the players and the culture shift under Kalen DeBoer.

During his 17-season stint in Tuscaloosa, Nick Saban helped build the Crimson Tide into one of the most feared college football programs in the SEC. They won six national championships and solidified themselves as a genuine threat under Saban.

After Saban retired in 2024, Kalen DeBoer was brought in as his replacement. In his debut season last year, DeBoer had a 9-4 record. The Crimson Tide failed to compete for the SEC title and did not qualify for the 12-team playoffs. They also lost the ReliaQuest Bowl game to the Michigan Wolverines.

DeBoer finds himself on the hot seat after starting the 2025 season with a loss to Florida State.

Former NFL star Johnny Manziel calls out Alabama's culture under Kalen DeBoer

Manziel appeared on the "Nightcap" show alongside Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe after the Crimson Tide's season opener against Florida State.

While discussing the team's loss to the Seminoles, he said Alabama is no longer feared in college football.

"The one thing that I will saysis, I think, in the past, you walk into face Bama, you probably got some fear," Manziel said (Timestamp-0:20). "This is Bama, the team that's been a dynasty, you got a little fear. That fear aspect of what Alabama is, is completely gone.
"Ain't nobody scared of them boys now. Not Vandy, not Kentucky, not nobody. Nobody is walking in and seeing Alabama on their schedule and having any kind of shake, any kind of fear, nothing. They've been getting wiped the last couple of years, You say that buyout's deep. But they're not going to sit here and let this stand for sure."
The Crimson Tide next takes on the ULM Warhawks on Sept. 6. Can Kalen DeBoer redeem himself and begin a winning chapter with the team starting from Week 2?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
