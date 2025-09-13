Nick Saban makes eye-catching remarks about Carson Beck by calling Miami a "physical" team ahead of USF matchup in Week 3

Veteran quarterback Carson Beck had a terrific start to his Miami career with two consecutive wins in the last two weeks. This weekend, the Miami Hurricanes will face USF at home and will look to capitalize on their streak of wins. No doubt, Mario Cristobal and team have a fair chance to become the first ACC team to make the 12-team playoffs. Former Alabama coach Nick Saban has already approved the team's roster strength. While speaking to Pat McAfee on Friday, Saban mentioned that this year's Miami team is very physical. They have some heavy lifters and returning players on defense that give them an edge over the opponents.Saban emphasized how head coach Cristobal has managed to build the roster and acquire talents from all across the country.“I think one of the reasons for that, they're much better on defense. But Carson Beck is a really good quarterback, and he's played exceptionally well so far this year, but they are physical, man. I mean, they played physical,” Saban said of Beck and Co. ahead of the Week 3 matchup.“They were more physical than Notre Dame, which is typically a pretty physical team. So the combination of those two things and the improvement on defense, I think, is going to make this a hard team to beat,” he added.McAfee also doubled down on Saban's take, claiming that Miami could finish atop the ACC leaderboard by the end of the season.“I like how physical they are. I feel like whenever you see guys, if they're big and fast, boy, they have a chance. We like big, man. Like I always say, the lightweights don't fight the heavyweights in boxing for a reason. It has nothing to do with skill. Nothing to do with skill,” he said.Carson Beck and Miami Hurricanes have a challenging schedule in 2025After two big wins, the Hurricanes will host USF for the Week 3 matchup. Next week, they'll have the Florida Gators, followed by the Mike Norvell-led Florida State Seminoles. Louisville, Stanford, and SMU are other opponents in consecutive weeks to kick off the second half of the season.With a game against Pittsburgh, Miami will officially wrap up their 2025 season. In order to make the playoff, at least 11 wins would be necessary to be on the safer side. Beck, who is playing in his final year of college eligibility, will look to secure the postseason ticket since his Georgia exit has been quite controversial this offseason. This also provides him an opportunity to build his 2026 NFL Draft stock.