Nick Saban record vs. Michigan: Alabama HC's record against Wolverines explored 

Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide will play the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl on Monday at 5 p.m. ET.

Alabama enters the game as a two-point underdog as the Crimson Tide went 12-1 this season and stunned the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship to get into the college football playoff.

What is Nick Saban's record vs. Michigan?

Nick Saban is 4-3 all-time against the Michigan Wolverines. Saban went 2-3 against Michigan during his five-year stint as the head coach of the Michigan State Spartans.

Since joining Alabama, Saban has faced the Wolverines twice, beating them both times. The first meeting was in 2012 as No. 2 Alabama crushed No. 8 Michigan 41-14 in the Cowboys Kickoff Classic. The second meeting was in the 2020 Citrus Bowl as No. 9 Alabama beat No. 17 Michigan 35-16.

Saban has also coached seven times against Michigan, but wasn't the head coach:

1980 (Ohio State DBs): Michigan 9, Ohio State 3

Michigan 9, Ohio State 3 1981 (Ohio State DBs): Ohio State 14, Michigan 9

Ohio State 14, Michigan 9 1983 (Michigan State DC): Michigan 42, MSU 0

Michigan 42, MSU 0 1984 (Michigan State DC): MSU 19, Michigan 7

MSU 19, Michigan 7 1985 (Michigan State DC) : Michigan 31, MSU 0

: Michigan 31, MSU 0 1986 (Michigan State DC): Michigan 27, MSU 6

Michigan 27, MSU 6 1987 (Michigan State DC): MSU 17, Michigan 11

Nick Saban's record vs. Jim Harbaugh?

Nick Saban has coached against Jim Harbaugh just once in his career. Saban and Harbaugh coached against one another in the 2020 Citrus Bowl, with the Crimson Tide beating the Wolverines 35-16.

Ahead of the Rose Bowl, at the press conference, Nick Saban praised Jim Harbaugh for the way he has coached this Michigan team:

"I want to congratulate Coach Harbaugh and his team for an undefeated season and winning the Big Ten Championship. They’ve done a great job in terms of what they’ve been able to do with their players.

"They’re a very well-coached team, very challenging for us, and we’ll use the day today to try to clean up what we need to do to hopefully play a really good game."

Is Nick Saban the most winningest coach in college football history?

Nick Saban is not the winningest coach in college football history. Saban has won 292 games as a head coach in college football but that trails Joe Paterno with 409 wins, Bobby Bowden at 357, Bear Bryant at 323 and Pop Warner at 311.

Saban, however, has won seven college football national titles, which is the most all-time.

What is Nick Saban's record vs. Big Ten?

Since taking over as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2007, Saban is 8-1 against the Big Ten, which includes going 4-1 in Bowl Games.

The lone loss for Saban against the Big Ten was on Jan. 1, 2015, in the Sugar Bowl as the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes beat Alabama 42-35.