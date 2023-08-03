Nick Saban retirement rumors get a heads-up from the Alabama HC before entering his 17th CFB season: "I don't want to get there"

Nick Saban is not thinking about calling it quits anytime soon. Saban has been the mastermind behind Alabama’s dynasty since 2007, leading them to six national championships and eight Southeastern Conference titles.

Saban has a career record 274-67-1 in college, including a 183-25 mark at Alabama. He is regarded as one of the greatest coaches ever and has shown no signs of slowing down.

However, Saban, who will turn 72 in October, is also aware that his age and longevity could become a factor in his future. In March, he told Stephen A. Smith on ESPN that he still loves coaching but does not want to overstay his welcome.

“I’m also very aware that I don’t want to ever ride the program down,” Saban said. “In other words, there’s going to come a time when my age and my circumstance, everybody’s going to be able to tell somebody, ‘Well, he’s not gonna be there. I mean, how long is he going to coach? Til he’s 90?’

"And that will start to affect the program maybe in an adverse way. I don’t want to get there.”

Nick Saban's contract extension puts retirement rumors to rest, guarantees him top spot among college coaches

Nick Saban retirement rumors have been swirling for years, but he has consistently dismissed them and reiterated his commitment to Alabama. He said that he enjoys the challenge of competing at the highest level, and that he feels a responsibility to his players, staff and fans.

The Alabama coach signed a contract extension in August 2022 that will keep him with the Crimson Tide until 2030. The deal is worth $93.6 million, making Saban the highest-paid coach in college football.

apne.ws/s0vlt4x Alabama coach Nick Saban is getting a new eight-year contract worth at least $93.6 million, eclipsing the recent megadeal of SEC rival Kirby Smart at Georgia.

Saban's contract includes a base salary of $305,000 per year, plus a hefty "talent fee" that starts at $9.6 million and goes up to $12.4 million. He will also get an $800,000 bonus every year from 2022 to 2025 for staying with Alabama.

Nick Saban’s contract extension shows that he is not thinking about retirement yet, but rather about continuing his remarkable run at Alabama. He has given a heads-up to the retirement rumors, but he has also made it clear that he does not want to get there anytime soon.