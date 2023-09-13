Nick Saban's daughter doesn't hold back in criticism of Paul Finebaum: "I still hate him"

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen has taken aim at college football insider and veteran journalist Paul Finebaum.

Prior to Alabama's game against Texas at the weekend, the SEC Network shared an Instagram video of the Alpha Omicron Pi sorority showing off their gameday fit.

Toward the end of the video, Finebaum showed off his outfit but came in for criticism from Saban's daughter in the comments section.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I still hate him," Kristen Saban Setas commented under the video.

It's uncertain why Nick Saban's daughter isn't a fan of Paul Finebaum, who has praised Alabama multiple times.

After Alabama lost 34-24 to Texas at home in Week 2, Finebaum went on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" and said the Crimson Tide shouldn't be worried about the setback.

"The thing I think Alabama has going in its favor is the SEC right now. It does not look as good as it has been, so that might be the only saving grace. You look down the schedule, maybe it doesn’t look as formidable," Finebaum said.

Although the loss to the Longhorns was tough, Finebaum still thinks Saban can rally his team and go on a run. But, after an early defeat, Alabama has little room for error the rest of the way if it hopes to make the College Football Playoff.

Nick Saban and Alabama looking to rebound after tough loss

Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide started their 2023 season with a 56-7 rout of Middle Tennessee at home before crashing to a 34-24 home loss to Texas.

Alabama will head to South Florida on Saturday before hosting Ole Miss, which will indicate where the Crimson Tide are.

Nick Saban knows the pressure is on his team to rebound, and he expects them to do so on Saturday.

"The future is now. ... I think all these things are fixable," Saban said. "We have good players. ... So what are we going to do to get a better grade? I would be shocked if this team didn't respond in a positive way."

The Crimson Tide also have games against Tennessee, LSU and Auburn on the horizon.