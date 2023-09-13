Nick Saban faced major backlash after losing to the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 of the 2023 college football season. Kristen Saban, who is Nick Saban's daughter and one of his staunchest supporters, took to Instagram to share a post in her dad's defense.

Kristen Saban shared a clip of her father, who was spotted supporting his team. While standing up for her father, she captioned the video:

"Getting tired of reminding y’all."

Kristen Saban stands up for Dad and the Alabama Nation

Nick Saban's vocal support for his team

Saban is a legendary college football coaches. He has coached the Tides for 17 years now. He has mentioned in the past that each player and their growth matter to him. Amid the questions after a 1-1 record loss for the Tides, Saban supported his team against the media.

"Proud and happy to support them and appreciate what they do and have some gratitude. You know what else? Nobody wants to win worse than they do, not me, not you; I don't care what kind of fan you are. Nobody wants to win more than the players that play."

Adding to his appreciation for his team, Saban took to crushing the crowd that questioned the Tides. He said:

"Nobody feels worse than they do when they lose...nobody. For all you self-absorbed folks out there, who can't look past your own self, appreciate what other people are doing."

All you need to know about Alabama's 2023 performances

The Alabama Crimson Tides began their season 2023 season football with a commanding 57-7 victory over Middle Tennessee on Sept. 3. However, they faced a tougher challenge against Texas, resulting in a 34-24 loss.

Despite the setback, QB Milroe demonstrated promise with 255 passing yards in the second game. Alabama Crimson Tides have scored an average of 40 points per game, totaling 80 points in the season.

Their offense has a strong passing success rate of 55.56% with an average of 9.4 yards per pass. Tides have five touchdowns to their name, along with five rushing yards and 4.2 yards per run. The kickoff returns appear to be doing well with only 20.5 yards on average allowed against Middle State Tennessee and Texas Longhorns.