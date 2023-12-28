Nick Saban’s daughter-in-law Samira Saban shares fun-filled snap from Disney land ahead of Rose Bowl ft. Kristen Saban 

Nick Saban may have the task of leading Alabam to victory in the CFP semifinal against Michigan, but he is also enjoying the holidays with his family, including his daughter-in-law Samira Saban. Saban, along with his team and family, recently landed in Los Angeles ahead of the Rose Bowl showdown.

But before preparations for the playoffs, Samira Saban shared fun snaps of the Saban family in Disneyland. She took to Instagram to share stories of taking rides in the theme park and making merry with the family, including Saban's daughter Kristen Saban.

Image Credits: Samira Saban's Instagram

In one of the pictures, we see Samira and Kristen enjoying a roller coaster ride. Saban's daughter-in-law also shared a post that included pictures of the whole family. She captioned the post:

"Today was magical."

Moreover, a post on Alabama football's official Instagram showed that three players from the team also accompanied the Saban family to Disneyland. This included QB Jalen Milroe, linebacker Dallas Turner and safety Malachi Moore.

Nick Saban and his team receive a warm welcome in Los Angeles

With the Rose Bowl game scheduled for Jan. 1, 2024, Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide received a warm welcome in Los Angeles. As the team arrived at their place of stay, they were greeted with a long row of roses placed across a table.

Players proceeded to pick up the roses while posing for the camera. They then went for their first practice session at the Dignity Health Sports Park in LA.

Before departing for the Rose Bowl, Nick Saban talked to the press about how excellence is not something that comes for free. He urged his team to work on various aspects of their game to maximize their success in the playoffs.

"Excellence is not free," Saban said. "You got to pay the price up front, and there's a price to pay for it. Working on fundamentals, finishing the play, pushing yourself through, focusing on blocking and tackling and taking care of the ball."

