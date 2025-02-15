Nick Saban's daughter Kristen has 1-word reaction to Saquon Barkley's special gesture at Super Bowl parade

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban was left in awe after a wholesome gesture by the Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley. The Eagles emerged as the Super Bowl LIX champions after a dominating 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. This was their first Lombardi Trophy after winning the Super Bowl LII showdown against the Patriots.

After the celebrations on Sunday, the Eagles continued the merriment on Friday with a parade in Philadelphia. During the walk to the "Rocky" Steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Saquon Barkley spotted the team's ball boy among the crowd and immediately hugged him, even lifting him up.

This heartwarming gesture by the RB went viral on social media. And now, Nick Saban's daughter just had one word to describe this moment. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, she wrote:

"Wholesome 🥲."

Kristen Saban's reaction (@kristennsaban)

Barkley spent three seasons with the Penn State Nittany Lions before being drafted second overall by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL draft. He spent six seasons with the Giants before joining the Eagles for the 2024 season.

Nick Saban and her daughter did not have much of a reason to celebrate during the 2024 season. After Saban's retirement, Kalen DeBoer was brought in to replace him and fans had a lot of expectations from his debut.

Unfortunately, DeBoer could not live up to those expectations. The Crimson Tide failed to compete for the SEC title and also missed out on securing a spot in the 12-team college football playoffs.

To further add salt to those wounds, they lost their ReliaQuest Bowl showdown against the Michigan Wolverines. This has led to fans doubting DeBoer's capabilities to become Nick Saban's successor.

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen left flabbergasted with Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show

American rapper Kendrick Lamar was named the headliner of the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. During his 15-minute set, he performed several of his viral songs, including 'Not Like Us'.

Kristen Saban did not waste time taking to social media to appreciate Kendrick Lamar's performance. She shared a post of the performance to herInstagram story and wrote.

"You're crazy if you didn't like this performance. It's a lyrical masterpiece."

Kristen on Kendrick Lamar (@kristennsaban)

Kristen Saban, along with the rest of the Crimson Tide family, will be hoping for a comeback this upcoming season. Kalen DeBoer needs to put in the work and get his team prepared if he wants to continue the legacy left by Nick Saban in the program.

