Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban drops 1-word message to define Jalen Hurts after Eagles beat Chiefs in Super Bowl clash

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts led the Philadelphia Eagles to a comprehensive 40-22 win in the Super Bowl LIX against the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts recorded 221 passing yards resulting in two touchdowns while adding 72 yards on the ground resulting in one touchdown.

Retired Alabama coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban dropped a one-word reaction on her Instagram stories after Hurts' game-winning performance.

"HIM" Kristen wrote.

Kristen's IG stories

Jalen Hurts career with Alabama

In 2015, Jalen Hurts was a four-star recruit from Channelview High School in Texas, and Lane Kiffin, then-Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator, successfully recruited him to Nick Saban's squad. Hurts made an immediate impression as the first true freshman to start at quarterback for Alabama since 1984, when he faced Western Kentucky.

After supplanting Blake Barnett as QB1, Hurts led the Crimson Tide to a Southeastern Conference championship and a spot in the national championship game. He was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

In 2018, Hurts returned the Crimson Tide to the national championship game which they trailed 13-0 to the Georgia Bulldogs at halftime, Saban replaced him with Tua Tagovailoa which heralded the beginning of the end for Hurts in Tuscaloosa.

Hurts became the backup to Tagovailoa in 2018 before departing for the Oklahoma Sooners the next season but not before replacing Tagovailoa in the SEC championship game and leading the Alabama comeback to beat Georgia 35-28.

During his pregame Super Bowl LIX news conference, Hurts paid tribute to Saban, elaborating on the retired coach's influence on his career.

“I got this from coach Saban,” Jalen Hurts. “I think one thing he taught us all – and he taught us all, but not everyone listened. I was one that listened. He taught us that every year is a new season, and it’s an opportunity to restart everything, so you start from the ground up. And you have to have that approach.

"I think just being able to improve from year to year since my freshman year at college and learn from all my experiences, learn from all of my lessons.

“Being able to stand here where I stand today, I think it’s because of that mentality -- being determined, having that endurance to keep going and being diligent with the work. The No. 1 thing that I’ve always wanted to do was quantify my work and make the most of those opportunities. And it’s kind of spoke for itself.”

Jalen Hurts was picked No. 53 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft.

