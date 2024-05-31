Just like everyone else, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, is excited for the college football season to kick off. She is an arduous fan of the Bama nation and rocks colorful outfits to the team's games. Despite her father not being the head coach of the team, many expect him to mark his presence and cheer for the team that was once his own.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will start its regular season on September 1 against WKU and on September 7, the team will face USF at the Bryant-Denny Stadium. Kristen Saban shared a post on her Instagram story that said that DeBoer will get the chance to witness the electric atmosphere of the football stadium for the first time.

"Nothing like a home game under the lights. Go get em, [Kalen DeBoer]," wrote Kristen on the story.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Kristen Saban's Instagram Story

Fans are fired up to witness the new era of the Crimson Tide without Nick Saban. Kalen DeBoer has proved to be an effective leader who has expressed his excitement to join the team. When the former Washington coach appeared on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast," he talked about his unique experience at Tuscaloosa.

“There's a lot each and every day that surrounds the program. There's so many people that are a part of it, that want to be a part of it,” Coach DeBoer said. “Having opportunities like this are just so enjoyable but take up quite a bit of the day.”

It remains to be seen whether Kristen Saban will be in attendance for Kalen DeBoer's debut, but Bryant-Denny Stadium will surely be packed for the opening two home games under the lights.

Kalen DeBoer gave an open invite to Nick Saban

DeBoer wants to ensure that the legacy Nick Saban built is continued by him. When he appeared at the SEC spring meetings, the Alabama coach acknowledged the iconic status of the team and what it has achieved over the decades.

Saban's contribution to the team is profound as he helped the team win six national championship titles, nine SEC titles and 201 wins. While DeBoer will take over the Crimson Tide, he certainly wants to stay close to the person who raised the team to the highest of ranks.

“Coach Saban knows he’s always got an open door to the program,” DeBoer said during SEC media day meeting.

Expand Tweet

Nick Saban has not completely broken ties with the team as he will stay close and work as an advisor to the university's sports program.