“It's a challenge but it's a lot of fun”: Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer embraces what makes Crimson Tide unique while uniting a diverse group of individuals

Coach Kalen DeBoer shared his excitement about joining the Alabama Crimson Tide during an interview with former ESPN host Ryen Russillo on “The Ryen Russillo Podcast." DeBoer, who made the move from the Washington Huskies to Alabama after the retirement of coach Nick Saban, expressed his enthusiasm for the unique experience of coaching the Crimson Tide.

DeBoer described coaching at Alabama as a one-of-a-kind opportunity, highlighting the daily involvement and support surrounding the program.

“There's a lot each and every day that surrounds the program. There's so many people that are a part of it, that want to be a part of it,” Coach DeBoer said. “Having opportunities like this are just so enjoyable but take up quite a bit of the day.” [02:15]

He emphasized the direction of the team while acknowledging the time and effort it requires.

“But it's fun sharing about, whether it's my journey or our program, the direction we're headed, all of it, it's fun and it's why I do it,” he said. “It's to share the experiences that we're having, to share the stories of these guys that I get a chance to coach and work with.”

According to DeBoer, creating an environment and culture that unites diverse individuals is an exhilarating challenge that he wholeheartedly embraces.

“It's fun pulling it all together,” DeBoer said. “It's the challenge that I love is creating this environment, creating this culture that brings all these different people together. And it's a challenge, but it's a lot of fun doing it.”

Alabama under Kalen DeBoer gears up for the 2024 season opener against Western Kentucky

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Kalen DeBoer achieved a remarkable feat by guiding the Huskies to the national championship game after a stunning victory over the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl. This upcoming season marks his debut as the head coach of Alabama, with only 97 days remaining until the kickoff of the 2024 season.

The Crimson Tide, under DeBoer's leadership, is set to face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Aug. 31, marking the beginning of the college football season at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

