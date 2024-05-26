What did Dorian Barney say about Kalen DeBoer's Alabama? Taking a closer look at elite 2026 CB's commitment

The Alabama Crimson Tide secured a significant commitment from elite 2026 cornerback Dorian Barney on May 19, as per On3 Recruiting's Hayes Fawcett.

Barney, ranked as the No. 3 cornerback in his class by 247Sports, expressed his enthusiasm for joining Kalen DeBoer's Alabama:

“I wanna be the best so I’m gonna go play for the best, RTR.”

Shortly after his commitment was announced, Barney tweeted that he's now "home:"

"The wait is over. IM HOME, RTR!"

Dorian Barney will enter his junior season, measuring at six-foot-one and weighing 163 pounds, committed already to Alabama at Peachtree Ridge High School.

The decision has been made on the basis of the warm reception from the community and the promising development at the University of Alabama.

“The whole staff wants me there and I feel comfortable,” Barney told On3.

He further emphasized the importance of relationships and player development in his choice:

“They are developing players, they have developed them in the past and they will continue to do so in the upcoming years. Also, it is about the relationships that I have with all the coaches.”

Dorian Barney is highly regarded in his class, ranked as the No. 62 prospect nationally, the No. 5 cornerback, and the No. 9 sophomore in Georgia.

His commitment is a significant addition to Alabama’s 2026 recruiting class, which already includes fellow defensive back Jamarrion Gordon, who committed just a day before Barney.

Moreover, the Crimson Tide have also landed a commitment from 2025 cornerback Zymear Smith, as well as former Wake Forest defensive back DaShawn Jones and former Charlotte safety Kameron Howard from the spring transfer portal window.

These strategic commitments have propelled Alabama to fifth place in the way-too-early 247Sports team recruiting rankings for the 2026 class, underscoring the program’s robust recruitment efforts under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Dorian Barney commits to Alabama: “He’s going to continue that legacy that Nick Saban started”

Elite 2026 cornerback Dorian Barney chose Alabama over Ohio State and other top programs. Previously recruited by Kalen DeBoer's staff at Washington, Barney's interest in Alabama surged once DeBoer moved to the Crimson Tide.

“I know he’s going to continue that legacy that Nick Saban started,” Barney stated to On3. “It’s going to continue and when I get there, it’s going to be even better.”

Ranked as the 41st overall prospect in 2026 by On300 and listed as the 3rd cornerback, Barney displayed his trust in Kalen DeBoer's capability to develop a culture at Alabama.

"Me and my family sat down and we talked to him. He’s going to keep recruiting me and is going to do his best to recruit me. He was telling me about how the program works and I like how the program works. That’s why I chose them.”

Dorian Barney is the fourth-best cornerback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite, and he's also on the top 50 list. During his sophomore year, Barney helped Peachtree Ridge High School in Georgia attain a 10-2 record.

His statistics included four interceptions, 10 passes defended and 32 tackles. Barney contributed to the offensive side with six receptions and 65 all-purpose yards.