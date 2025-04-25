Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen drops 1-word reaction to Tyler Booker bear-hugging Jalen Milroe after Cowboys pick him

Former Alabama offensive guard Tyler Booker was one of coach Kalen DeBoer's most reliable performers during a rocky year after succeeding the legendary Nick Saban as the Crimson Tide's coach. Booker's stellar season was rewarded with a No. 12 overall pick during the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

After his selection, Booker, who was in the green room, celebrated passionately by hugging it out with former Alabama teammate, quarterback Jalen Milroe, as he sprinted to the stage. The NFL posted the video on Instagram on Thursday.

The moment between the former Bama teammates was hyped by Nick Saban's daughter, the ever-supportive Kristen Saban, who reposted the video to her Instagram story with the caption:

"@tbook. congratulations."

Kristen's IG stories (Via Instagram/@kristennsaban)

Tyler Booker seeks to carry his Alabama trait to Dallas

While speaking to reporters after being picked No. 12 overall by the Dallas Cowboys, Tyler Booker revealed a trait that he would like to take to the NFL from his time as an Alabama Crimson Tide player.

“When I was growing up, the Cowboys always had a great offensive line,” Tyler Booker said. “Like, always, always, always. That was a staple of who they were. I want to further that tradition, just like Alabama was known for having a great offensive line.

"The thing that comes to mind is I’m blessed. I’m so blessed to be a Cowboy. I’m excited to get to work and bring us back to where we used to be and where we should be – America’s team.”

While speaking to reporters after the Cowboys selected Booker, Dallas owner Jerry Jones revealed why the team chose the former Alabama offensive guard for first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was absent from the 2024 season for nine games due to injury, and the Cowboys lost Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin to retirement, necessitating the Booker selection.

“It has everything to do with when you make somebody the highest-paid player in the NFL, you’d like to have something in front of him,” Jerry Jones said. “That’s kind of cute talk, but it’s really fact talk.

"We are interested in making sure we have the kind of protection and frankly the ability to move the big guys out. That was a big part of the thinking in my vernacular. This guy is such a leadership person.”

Tyler Booker was a two-year starter and a team captain for the Crimson Tide and was renowned for his leadership qualities under both Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer.

