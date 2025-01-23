Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen drops 2 word reaction to Bryant-Denny stadium topping the Top 10 CFB Stadiums list

Bryant-Denny Stadium is the best according to USA Today and former Alabama coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, isn't surprised. She posted her thoughts on the latest accomplishment of Crimson Tider's home stadium as USA Today Sports listed Bryant-Denny Stadium as the top college football stadium.

Kristen responded with a brief yet impactful two-word statement on her Instagram story on Wednesday:

"well duh!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Screenshot via IG/@kristennsaban

Founded in 1929 and renamed in 1975 in honor of Paul "Bear" Bryant, Bryant-Denny Stadium has seen it all in college football, several of those moments under Saban's direction.

Trending

The 73-year-old legendary coach got his own honor by getting the gridiron at the stadium named after him. The University of Alabama Board of Trustees gave their vote of approval and named it - 'Saban Field' at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen drops 5-word message for former Alabama HC after he gets inducted into Hall of Fame

Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium doesn't feature in loudest CFB stadiums

The Alabama Crimson Tide's home stadium was missing from the list of 10 loudest college football stadiums. The rankings featured stadiums known for their thunderous atmospheres. Tiger Stadium (home of the LSU Tigers), Death Valley at Clemson Memorial Stadium (home of the Clemson Tigers), Husky Stadium and Neyland Stadium (home of the Tennessee Volunteers) occupied the top spots.

Other noteworthy mentions were Kyle Field (Texas A&M), Beaver Stadium (Penn State), and Autzen Stadium (Oregon Ducks). Alabama's stadium's exclusion is surprising, given its capacity of over 100,000 and a passionate fan base.

This could be an incentive for Alabama fans to turn up the volume on game day and make sure their stadium regains its status as one of the loudest in the sport. Looks like the competition is not limited to the field but also to the energy of the stands.

Feel free to jump in the comments and give us your opinion on the best college football stadiums.

Also read: "Queen of SEC" - Nick Saban's daughter Kristen pens a heartfelt message for mom Miss Terry Saban on her special day

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!