Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen drops 2 word reaction to Bryant-Denny stadium topping the Top 10 CFB Stadiums list

By Prasen
Modified Jan 23, 2025 17:20 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas at Alabama - Source: Imagn
Nick Saban and Kristen Saban at the Bryant-Denny Stadium (Credits: IMAGN)

Bryant-Denny Stadium is the best according to USA Today and former Alabama coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, isn't surprised. She posted her thoughts on the latest accomplishment of Crimson Tider's home stadium as USA Today Sports listed Bryant-Denny Stadium as the top college football stadium.

Kristen responded with a brief yet impactful two-word statement on her Instagram story on Wednesday:

"well duh!"
Screenshot via IG/@kristennsaban
Screenshot via IG/@kristennsaban

Founded in 1929 and renamed in 1975 in honor of Paul "Bear" Bryant, Bryant-Denny Stadium has seen it all in college football, several of those moments under Saban's direction.

also-read-trending Trending

The 73-year-old legendary coach got his own honor by getting the gridiron at the stadium named after him. The University of Alabama Board of Trustees gave their vote of approval and named it - 'Saban Field' at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Also read: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen drops 5-word message for former Alabama HC after he gets inducted into Hall of Fame

Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium doesn't feature in loudest CFB stadiums

The Alabama Crimson Tide's home stadium was missing from the list of 10 loudest college football stadiums. The rankings featured stadiums known for their thunderous atmospheres. Tiger Stadium (home of the LSU Tigers), Death Valley at Clemson Memorial Stadium (home of the Clemson Tigers), Husky Stadium and Neyland Stadium (home of the Tennessee Volunteers) occupied the top spots.

Other noteworthy mentions were Kyle Field (Texas A&M), Beaver Stadium (Penn State), and Autzen Stadium (Oregon Ducks). Alabama's stadium's exclusion is surprising, given its capacity of over 100,000 and a passionate fan base.

This could be an incentive for Alabama fans to turn up the volume on game day and make sure their stadium regains its status as one of the loudest in the sport. Looks like the competition is not limited to the field but also to the energy of the stands.

Feel free to jump in the comments and give us your opinion on the best college football stadiums.

Also read: "Queen of SEC" - Nick Saban's daughter Kristen pens a heartfelt message for mom Miss Terry Saban on her special day

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी