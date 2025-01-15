"Queen of SEC" - Nick Saban's daughter Kristen pens a heartfelt message for mom Miss Terry Saban on her special day

Retired Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's wife Terry Saban aka Miss Terry has been a staple of college football throughout the legendary coach's dominance of college football. Even during his retirement, she has continued to make public appearances most notably being chosen as the guest picker for the Crimson Tide's Week 5 game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

On Tuesday, Saban's daughter Kristen Saban posted a carousel of pictures of herself with her mother on Instagram and attached a heartfelt message for her birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, queen of the SEC and Alabama football, best mom I could ask for. 👸🏽🤍," Kristen wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Miss Terry Saban had a huge impact on Alabama

Unlike most coach's wives, Miss Terry played a huge part in her husband, Nick Saban's tenure in Tuscaloosa.

In Nov., during an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show," the legendary coach revealed the impact his wife had on the atmosphere at the Bryant-Denny when they first arrived at the program.

“It was really dry when we first went to Alabama and everywhere we’d go, Miss Terry went to all the away games,” Saban said (1:19:47). “Everywhere we’d go she would come back and say, ‘Why don’t we do that? Why don’t we play this music during that? Why don’t we have these lights?’

“And it’s entertaining. And people sing songs and light up their phones at the same time and do the wave. I mean that’s the fun of the game that I think keeps people engaged, excited and enthusiastic. And I think it’s very important.”

Nick Saban revealed the importance of his wife's suggestions to game day atmospheres and the overall morale of the fans which had a knock-on effect on the players.

“It matters a whole bunch, because you know, you’ve got dead time in the game," Saban added. "You know, you’ve got these 4-minute commercials. You’ve got 2.5 minute commercials. But, you know, this is the entertainment business. And to keep people engaged you have to have other things going on in the game.”

Miss Terry was also a key cog in the flawless Alabama recruitment machine often convincing the parents of several prospects that their children would be looked after in Tuscaloosa.

She shared the closest relationship with current Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold who confessed that she played a big role in boosting the morale of the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback