WATCH: Nick Saban's wife Miss Terry has a fitting reply to a fan flirting with former Alabama coach on ESPN College GameDay

In his first outing as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay, Nick Saban's wife, Miss Terry, tagged along with him to Ireland to cover the Week 0 clash pitting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets against the Florida State Seminoles on August 24.

A day before the game, Terry Saban had some fun on a jaunt through Dublin, Ireland, where the game was being played. She danced an Irish jig with popular analyst Pat McAfee in preparation for the game.

On Saturday, she had a fitting response to a fan who carried a placard flirting with the retired Nick Saban. The placard said:

"I'm looking for a man in football. Trust fund, 5'6, brown eyes," the placard with a picture of Nick Saban said.

"No!" Miss Terry mouthed while shaking her head.

Miss Terry reveals what life for Nick Saban is like after retirement

Nick Saban has had Terry Saban by his side for nearly 50 years, and as a result, she has been increasingly involved in his day-to-day contact with the media and his players.

During a recent luncheon for the legendary coach's charity "Nick's Kids," his wife revealed the adjustments he has had to make to living life at a slowed pace, including a humorous McDonald's story.

"Nick now knows where most of the light switches are in their house," she said. (per WVTM) "He has improved his texting from one word per minute to one and a half words per minute. We can always get through a whole red light without him grumbling, saying, 'How long is this thing going to last?'

"We stopped at McDonald's the other day, and out of Nick's window, he placed an order, and I, I offered him the credit card," she said. "He said, 'They take credit cards at McDonald's?'"

Nick Saban has continued to run his various car dealerships alongside his job as an analyst on ESPN's beloved pregame show, "College GameDay" and the SEC Network. However, by his own admission, his life is much slower now than it was when he was a coach.

When Nick Saban retired in January, the college football community and media personalities noted the collective loss of the legendary coach, including his wife, Miss Terry, in that declaration.

