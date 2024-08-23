Watch: Nick Saban's wife Miss Terry and Pat McAfee showcase Irish dance moves in Dublin ahead of Week Zero CFB

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's wife Terry Saban, aka Miss Terry, became a staple of college football over the years almost as much as her famous husband. Even after his retirement, she recently made a public appearance.

With the Week Zero clash pitting the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Florida State Seminoles at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, "College GameDay" went to the Emerald Isles to start the season.

In a clip posted on X, popular analyst and host Pat McAfee danced an Irish jig with Miss Terry at J.R. Mahon's Pub.

Miss Terry question might have led to Nick Saban's retirement

Miss Terry played a crucial role in the success the Alabama Crimson Tide experienced during her husband Nick Saban's 17-year tenure. She routinely convinced potential players' families that Tuscaloosa was the right place for their children while hosting them for dinners.

She also had a calming influence on her husband by his admission while she played the role of comforter for some players including her incredible relationship with players like Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

During a senate roundtable in March, Nick Saban revealed the negative side of NIL in college sports and he told a story about how a question by his wife caused him to reconsider his role as coach leading to his retirement.

"'Why are we doing this? All they care about is how much you're going to pay them. They don't care about how you're going to develop them, which is what we've always done. So why are we doing this?'" Nick Saban quoted Miss Terry.

Terry Saban had been such a staple in college football that fans have repeatedly remarked that she will be missed almost as much as her husband.

Charismatic Colorado coach Deion Sanders even paid tribute to her during an appearance on the "Joel Klatt Show" in June.

"Terry, his wife (is amazing)," Sanders said. "Mrs. Saban needs to teach a masterclass on how to do it. With all the women that are alongside the man. She is unbelievable. Just after getting your but kicked and then you go back and look at your phone and you got a message from Mrs. Terry is unbelievable."

When Nick Saban retired, Miss Terry revealed that she laid down the law in the house giving him a set of rules to live by since he had been away for so long. Fans will be glad that the former "First Lady of Tuscaloosa" is still in the college football space.

