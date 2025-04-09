Nick Saban's daughter Kristen drops 3-word message as former Alabama HC looks to add another trophy to his name

Nick Saban is no stranger to trophies. He owns the most college football national championships of any head coach to ever walk the sport's sidelines. He could be adding more hardware to his collection soon, but not from winning the biggest games on the gridiron.

Saban has been nominated for an Emmy after his first year as an analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay." The category the nomination is classified as is "Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent." Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, cheered on her father with an Instagram story on Tuesday.

"An EMMY nomination," Kristen wrote with a clapping emoji after.

Kristen Saban's Instagram story supporting her father

Adam Sharp, the president and CEO of NATAS, lauded the nominees' work. Other in that group include ESPN's Jason Kelce, Prime Video's Ryan Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman, and CBS/TNT's Jay Wright.

“This year’s Sports Emmy nominees have once again raised the bar in sports television, blending innovation and passion to deliver unforgettable moments,” Sharp said. “From their groundbreaking technical achievements to their excellence in the timeless art of live sports drama and documentary storytelling, we look forward to honoring these extraordinary professionals’ contributions at the 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards.”

Nick Saban has settled in well as a television broadcaster, offering insight in a sometimes unfiltered manner. He's accomplished all there is at the college level, but didn't particularly impress during two seasons as the Miami Dolphins' head coach about two decades ago.

Would Nick Saban ever return to coaching?

On "The Pivot Podcast" with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder in January, Nick Saban explained why he wouldn't return to coaching college football.

“I loved coaching pro ball, and if I was going to coach today, based on the circumstances in college and in the NFL, I would coach in the NFL, because all those things in college have changed,” Saban said. “The whole idea of what college used to be is not there anymore. It used to be you went to college to develop value for your future.

"Now people are going to college to see how much money they can make. And I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with that, but you change the whole dynamic of the importance of getting an education, making good decisions and choices about what you do and what you don’t do to create value for your future. You changed that whole dynamic.”

The failed tenure in Miami worked out for the best for Saban, who landed in Alabama and dominated the landscape until retiring before last season. Kalen DeBoer took over for him in Tuscaloosa and didn't measure up to the standard set. It's not easy to follow in Nick Saban's footsteps, even having the support of a program as prominent as the Crimson Tide's.

