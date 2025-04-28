Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen makes her feelings known about Brenda Song’s viral moment

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, is all in for Brenda Song's relationship with Macaulay Culkin. Both actors, made famous through their performances in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Home Alone, respectively, were recently seen at a Los Angeles Lakers game. While Song was full in sports fan mode, Culkin appeared content accompanying his wife while not necessarily enjoying the activity himself.

A video surfaced on social media pointing out how great it was that Culkin was supporting Song's interests. The video showed Song wearing a Lakers jersey and Culkin at her side during the game. It also had the following commentary:

"Macaulay Culkin looks like he's never touched a sport in his life, but is excited to support his wife's interests"

Saban reposted the video to her Instagram story, adding the following comment:

"If I can't have this then I don't want it" Wrote Nick Saban's daughter

Understandably, Kristen Saban would want a relationship like this. Having grown up as Nick Saban's daughter, football has always been a major interest in her life. A relationship with someone uninterested in the sport may not be ideal.

Nick Saban on Shedeur Sanders' drop in the NFL draft

Nick Saban supports Shedeur Sanders after the former Colorado quarterback, once projected as a high first-round pick, fell to the fifth round of the NFL draft. The controversy stems from speculation that the NFL made a power play against the Sanders family.

Speaking about the incident this week, Saban had this to say:

"People start talking and behind the scenes they create a reputation for somebody that may not even be what their reputation is," Saban said, "but everybody starts agreeing. And everybody starts believing it. I don't think you should do that. You should look at what you see in a guy. Nobody's perfect. I just think Shedeur is going to. … I hate it for the guy. He's going through this ... I hate it for the guy. Hope he proves everybody wrong."

Fair or not, the reality is that the former Colorado QB will now play for the Cleveland Browns. As Saban emphasized, Shedeur needs to keep his head down and work on proving everyone wrong.

