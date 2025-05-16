Nick Saban's daughter Kristen rallies for special giveaway by kids foundation via latest IG post

On Tuesday, Nick Saban's' kids foundation announced a special giveaway on social media. According to the post they shared, they are giving one autographed football to a lucky winner via a contest. The former Alabama head coach will personally draw and announce the winner via a lucky draw on May 16.

Saban's daughter, Kristen, rallies behind this special giveaway by her dad's foundation. She shared an Instagram story on Thursday, which included the post announcing the contest. Kristen urged her social media followers to enter the contest.

"Winner will be announced tomorrow. Continue to enter the giveaway!" Kristen wrote in the caption.

Kristen Saban's IG story

The rules to enter the contest were simple. Fans had to follow the Nick's Kids Foundation Instagram page. They also had to like the post announcing the giveaway while tagging their friends. Every tag resulted in an extra entry to the contest.

During his 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa, Saban led them to six national championships, retiring after the 2023 season.

Following his retirement, the 7x winning head coach began a new chapter in the world of broadcasting. Saban spent last season as an analyst on ESPN College GameDay.

Most recently, Saban participated in the Regions Traditions Celebrity Pro-Am Golf tournament on Wednesday. It was held at the Greystone Founders Course in Birmingham. Kristen Saban took to social media to express her regret for not accompanying her dad to the event.

"Kicking myself for not being there this year," Kristen wrote in an IG Story.

Charles Barkley heaps praise on Nick Saban at Celebrity golf event

Former NBA star Charles Barkley also participated in this year's Regions Traditions event. Before the start of the golf match, Barkley spoke highly about the ex-Alabama head coach.

Barkley stated that it was 'an honor' to meet up with Nick Saban. He dubbed Saban as the 'greatest college football coach' in history.

"It's always an honor to be around Coach Saban," Barkley said. "He's the greatest college football coach ever. I have a lot of admiration and respect for him....I would do anything for him just because I've got so much respect and admiration for him."

The Crimson Tide brought in Kalen DeBoer as Nick Saban's replacement. Unfortunately, he did not have the debut fans hoped for during the 2024 season. Under DeBoer, Alabama could only muster a 9-4 campaign, failing to compete for both the SEC title and a spot in the 12-team playoffs.

