  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban confesses to “kicking” herself for missing latest golf event

Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban confesses to “kicking” herself for missing latest golf event

By Garima
Modified May 14, 2025 18:44 GMT
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Georgia vs Alabama - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Georgia vs Alabama (image credit: IMagn)

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban may be retired from football, but he’s active on the golf course. Saban was at the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday, held at the Greystone Founders Course in Birmingham, Alabama.

Ad

While Saban enjoyed the day on the greens, his daughter Kristen shared a photo of his father from the event on her Instagram story.

“Kicking myself for not being there this year. 😪,” Kristen wrote.
Nick Saban&#039;s daughter&#039;s Kristen Saban&#039;s IG story (image credit: instagram/kristennsaban)
Nick Saban's daughter's Kristen Saban's IG story (image credit: instagram/kristennsaban)

Kristen and Nick share a close bond, and she’s been one of his biggest fans throughout his career and in retirement.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The event, presented by the Coca-Cola Drummond Company, runs from Wednesday to Sunday, with tournament play beginning on Thursday. This is the ninth year the tournament has taken place at Greystone and the 14th year it’s been held in Birmingham.

In another clip, Saban was at the driving range fine-tuning his swing. Alabama insider Katie Windham captured the video of the former coach.

“Saban still getting mileage out of the straw hat, even in retirement,” Windham tweeted on Wednesday.
Ad
Ad

This isn’t Saban’s first time participating in a celebrity golf event. In 2024, he joined Reggie Jackson’s Mr. October Celebrity Golf Classic at the Floridian National Golf Club, where he played alongside rappers Travis Scott and 50 Cent.

Ad

Nick Saban was in company of Charles Barkley at the golf event

Nick Saban was in good company at this year’s Regions Traditions event. Alongside him on the course were NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer.

Saban and Barkley shared a round of golf, and the former basketball star talked about his deep respect for the coaching legend during a media interview before teeing off.

Ad
“It’s always an honor to be around Coach Saban," Barkley said. "He’s the greatest college football coach ever. I have a lot of admiration and respect for him,” Barkley said. “He’s asked me to speak to the Tide a couple of times, it meant a great deal to me for him to ask me to do that. I would do anything for him just because I’ve got so much respect and admiration for him.”
Ad

Barkley also spent time on the course with DeBoer. In a moment captured by reporter Patrick Greenfield, the NBA legend chatted with DeBoer.

"'I can’t say this loud. ... you have a great program,’” Barkley said.

DeBoer is off to a strong start ahead of the 2025 season. During a media appearance before the golf event, he noted that Alabama has retained all of its players during the spring transfer window.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications