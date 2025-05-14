Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban confesses to “kicking” herself for missing latest golf event

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban may be retired from football, but he’s active on the golf course. Saban was at the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am on Wednesday, held at the Greystone Founders Course in Birmingham, Alabama.

While Saban enjoyed the day on the greens, his daughter Kristen shared a photo of his father from the event on her Instagram story.

“Kicking myself for not being there this year. 😪,” Kristen wrote.

Nick Saban's daughter's Kristen Saban's IG story (image credit: instagram/kristennsaban)

Kristen and Nick share a close bond, and she’s been one of his biggest fans throughout his career and in retirement.

The event, presented by the Coca-Cola Drummond Company, runs from Wednesday to Sunday, with tournament play beginning on Thursday. This is the ninth year the tournament has taken place at Greystone and the 14th year it’s been held in Birmingham.

In another clip, Saban was at the driving range fine-tuning his swing. Alabama insider Katie Windham captured the video of the former coach.

“Saban still getting mileage out of the straw hat, even in retirement,” Windham tweeted on Wednesday.

This isn’t Saban’s first time participating in a celebrity golf event. In 2024, he joined Reggie Jackson’s Mr. October Celebrity Golf Classic at the Floridian National Golf Club, where he played alongside rappers Travis Scott and 50 Cent.

Nick Saban was in company of Charles Barkley at the golf event

Nick Saban was in good company at this year’s Regions Traditions event. Alongside him on the course were NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley and Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer.

Saban and Barkley shared a round of golf, and the former basketball star talked about his deep respect for the coaching legend during a media interview before teeing off.

“It’s always an honor to be around Coach Saban," Barkley said. "He’s the greatest college football coach ever. I have a lot of admiration and respect for him,” Barkley said. “He’s asked me to speak to the Tide a couple of times, it meant a great deal to me for him to ask me to do that. I would do anything for him just because I’ve got so much respect and admiration for him.”

Barkley also spent time on the course with DeBoer. In a moment captured by reporter Patrick Greenfield, the NBA legend chatted with DeBoer.

"'I can’t say this loud. ... you have a great program,’” Barkley said.

DeBoer is off to a strong start ahead of the 2025 season. During a media appearance before the golf event, he noted that Alabama has retained all of its players during the spring transfer window.

