Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban decked up in all-red ahead of blockbuster matchup against Kentucky

Kristen Saban is known for her Alabama matchday looks and Week 11 is no different. The daughter of Alabama head coach Nick Saban is ready for the blockbuster game against Kentucky.

Saban's boys are coming into Week 11 after a solid performance against LSU last week. And they would like to continue in the same vein this week as the season enters its final phase before the playoffs. Amid all the frenzy, Kristen uploaded her gameday look on Instagram decked in all red.

Credit: Kristen Saban IG

Kristen has gone with an all-red outfit, including the trousers and the jacket. She paired them with white shoes and a white handbag.

The Kentucky Wildcats have had a mixed season, winning six of their nine games. In Week 10, they had a blowout win against Mississippi State and would want to build on that.

While the Wildcats might be virtually out of the SEC title game contention, they might still spoil Alabama's party as the Ole Miss Rebels are right on the heels of the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban and Alabama will look to lock the SEC West

The Alabama Crimson Tide will aim to lock the SEC West spot in the conference championship game. The team has won eight of their nine games so far and is getting into top gear as the final lap of the regular season approaches.

They looked shaky at the start of the season but have shown their class in the last few games. And the credit may well go to their QB, Jalen Milroe.

Milroe has been a great dual-threat QB. Former college football coach Urban Meyer compared him to Reggie Bush on his running abilities. The QB has had 97 carries for 297 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. He has topped it off with 1,836 passing yards and 13 passing TDs.