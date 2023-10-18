Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban flaunts her custom buttons collection for Alabama's Week 8 showdown: "Just in time for Tennessee hate week"

After last year's humiliating defeat to bitter rivals Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama is looking for revenge, and Nick Saban's daughter is ready for it. In Week 8 of college football, this long-standing and storied SEC rivalry gets ready for another chapter as the Vols travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to face the Crimson Tide at Bryant Denny Stadium.

While coach Nick Saban is busy preparing for the matchup with his team, Kristen Saban showed her readiness for the encounter on her Instagram account, posting a picture of her Alabama-themed custom button collection on her story. The image was set to the tune of Taylor Swift's 2017 song "...Ready For It?"

Funnily enough, while the singer is a Philadelphia native, she spent her teenage years in Nashville, Tennessee. Some might say Swift is probably more of a Vol than a 'Bama fan.

Kristen Saban also posted a picture of where she procures her buttons, thanking "@thebuttonladyus" on Instagram. She called them "the best buttons in the game."

Alabama vs. Tennessee 2022: How did it go for Nick Saban's men?

The Crimson Tide is out for blood after they got humiliated last year at Neyland Stadium, with Tennessee winning its first victory over Alabama in the Nick Saban era. The encounter was a thrilling one, with the Vols coming out on top 52-49 in the end.

Penalties cost the game for 'Bama, with 17 flags for 130 yards. Hendon Hooker recorded 385 passing yards, with five touchdown passes and one interception for the Volunteers, while Bryce Young had 455 passing yards and two touchdown passes for the Crimson Tide.

How are both schools doing in 2023?

Alabama is currently ranked No. 11 in the country and hasn't suffered any hiccups since the Week 2 defeat to the Texas Longhorns. While Alabama's O-line continues to be cause for concern, quarterback Jalen Milroe seems to have come into his own in the last few weeks. Milroe has recorded 1397 passing yards, with 11 touchdown passes and four interceptions in the season.

Nick Saban's men are coming off a 24-21 victory over Arkansas, as the Crimson Tide posted their 17th straight win over the Razorbacks.

Tennessee is also 5-1, with its only defeat coming against the Florida Gators in Week 3. The Vols have always had a tough time traveling down to the Swamp in Gainsville, Florida. Their quarterback, Joe Milton, has 1264 passing yards, with 10 touchdown passes and four interceptions in the season.

The Vols defeated the Texas A&M Aggies 20-13 in Week 7. They'll have to make do without wide receiver Bru McCoy, who has been ruled out for the season.