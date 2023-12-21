Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban flexes her football life adventures in America by visiting almost all states in country

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has grown up with football all around her. Such a life always has some perks attached to it, including traveling to different locations. Kristen recently showed off just that through her social media.

Coach Saban's daughter took to Instagram to reveal the states she has visited, thanks to football. She has covered almost all the states in the country, watching games and supporting her father's teams. She also revealed that she had already covered six states while still in high school.

“Six places up until I was in high school. Football life,” Kristen wrote while sharing a map of the country.

On the map, the places she lived were marked with a blue dot. The states she visited for catching football games were marked with a pink dot. Just a handful of the states are left untouched but surely wouldn't remain so for long.

The 28-year-old is expected to travel to California for the Rose Bowl as the Crimson Tide takes on the Michigan Wolverines. An ardent supporter of the team, she has almost never missed a game. The winner of the Rose Bowl would get a shot at the national championship title.

Kristen Saban and her life around football

Kristen Saban was born in 1995, the year Nick Saban took over Michigan State. She has had to move around quite a bit due to her father's job in different locations.

Kristen moved to Louisiana when Saban took up the LSU Tigers job. She was just five years old then. That is where she met her future husband Adam Setas, going to school together, sometimes in the same car. When Coach Saban moved to Alabama, she followed him and joined the school as a student. She has been a Crimson Tide supporter ever since, traveling to wherever the team plays.

