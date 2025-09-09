Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban gives closer look at her intense cosmetic treatment, shares update with fans on IG

Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban, who refuted the rumors of him coming back to college football last month, had a dermat appointment on Tuesday as she shared several Instagram stories of her second session of the cosmetic treatment called Vivace.

It is a cosmetic procedure that combines microneedling with radiofrequency energy. This uses tiny needles to create micro-punctures in the skin, triggering the body’s natural healing process, while the RF energy heats the deeper layers to promote collagen and elastin production, tighten the skin, and improve texture.

In one of her stories, Kristen shared a photo with the caption:

“Vivace treatment 2/3 step 1: numbing 💉❄️,” she wrote.

@kristennsaban's IG story

She explained in another story about how the procedure works, noting that the machine uses radiofrequency to tighten the skin, reduce pore size, smooth out fine lines and wrinkles, and even destroy fat at specific depths. Kristen expressed her satisfaction with the results from her first session, saying it left her skin feeling tighter, smoother and overall more refreshed, so much so that it “snatched” her right up.

Reflecting on her first treatment, she mentioned that the needle depth was fairly intense to target deeper fat layers and maximize collagen stimulation. For this second session, however, they opted for a lighter approach by reducing the depth of the needles while still aiming to maintain the benefits of the treatment.

Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban excited about Taylor’s Swift’s engagement

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on Aug. 26, fans were ecstatic to say the least, including Kristen Saban. The couple revealed the news through a joint Instagram post where they were in a romantic setting at Kelce’s home garden in Missouri. While the news broke publicly in late August, sources say the actual proposal happened privately a few weeks earlier.

Kristen, a longtime Swiftie, shared her excitement as well. She reposted the announcement on her IG story, adding the caption:

“NO ONE SPEAK TO ME ITS HAPPENING.”

@kristennsaban's IG story

Kristen Saban has followed Swift closely for years and has openly expressed her admiration for the singer. She’s also voiced her hope that the ongoing rumors of Taylor Swift performing at the upcoming Super Bowl are true, joking that it would be the perfect excuse to turn the event into a massive bachelorette party celebration with all the “girlies.” Swift and Kelce began dating in 2023.

