"I finally forgive you after this statement": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen gushes over Paul Finebaum's hilarious Swiftie confession

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 27, 2025 05:46 GMT
Kristen and Taylor (Credits: Kristen and Taylor Swift IG)
Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, was ecstatic with Paul Finebaum's confession about being a Taylor Swift fan. On Tuesday, the 14-time Grammy-winner announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce after two years of romance.

SEC Network shared a video on Instagram where Paul Finebaum opened up about being a 'Swiftie.' He also revealed that his favorite song of all time from the pop icon was 'All Too Well.'

"I have been in for a while, so don't laugh at me," Finebaum said.
"What's your favorite Taylor Swift song?" Molly McGrath questioned. "All Too Well," Finebaum replied.
He football pundit also stated that he preferred the 10-minute version of the song over the original from her 2012 album, 'Red'.

Nick Saban's daughter had a gleeful reaction to Finebaum's Taylor Swift fandom confession.

"Okay I finally forgive you after this statement," Kristen wrote while tagging Finebaum.
Kristen Saban&#039;s comment on Paul Finebaum&#039;s video.
According to Travis Kelce's dad, the tight end proposed to Taylor Swift in a garden in Lee's Summit, Missouri. He also stated how the couple shared a strong bond while taking the next step in their romance.

"He's made a nice little, a little floral garden around a gazebo in the place where he lives in Lee's Summit," Ed said during an interivew with ABC's Clevleand-area affiliate WEWS 5. "He got her out there, supposed to go out to dinner, he said, 'Let's go and have a glass of wine.' And she got out there and they got out there and that's when he asked her and it was beautiful."
Kristen Saban has been a long-time fan of Taylor Swift. She had dedicated several posts to the pop icon on social media over the past few years.

Nick Saban's daughter shares her reaction to Taylor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce

After the couple's engagement announcement, Nick Saban's daughter also congratulated them on the next step of their romantic journey.

On her Instagram story, Kristen shared the engagement post by Swift and accompanied it with a seven-word message that read:

"NO ONE SPEAK TO ME ITS HAPPENING"
Kristen Saban&#039;s IG story via @kristennsaban
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since 2023. She also made an appearance on the 'New Heights' podcast earlier this month, where she announced her 12th album called 'The Life of a Showgirl.

Nick Saban's daughter also opened up about a unique bachelorette party plan for the couple. She wanted the rumors about her performing at the upcoming Super Bowl to be true so that fans could get together and celebrate her romantic journey with the 3-time Super Bowl champion.

