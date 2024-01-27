One cannot take flair away from Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban who has constantly amazed fans with her dazzling game day outfits or party OOTDs.

Recently, Kristen another posted a reel on Instagram, sizzling in an all-black outfit which she complimented with black sunglasses and a bag. Wearing long black boots, she walks on the sidewalk while the subtext in the video reads:

"She is ... ICON"

"She is ... LEGEND"

"And she is the MOMENT"

She captioned the reel:

"You gotta keep livin’, man."

Kristen has also been in the news lately because of Nick Saban's retirement as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. A fan favorite in Tuscaloosa, Saban's daughter has always supported the team, on the field and through her social media reach.

Kristen Saban provides fans unfiltered glimpses of Nick Saban

In a rare peek behind the stern and straightforward side of the former Alabama head coach, his daughter Kristen shared unfiltered glimpses of the Nick Saban's playful side.

An Instagram video, credited to Kristen by user @bamacfb, captures the coach engaged in a head-on battle with the waves at the beach. Attempting to surf on a boogie board, his struggle against the sea provided a lighthearted and unexpected view of the typically composed figure. The post humorously says:

"Coach Saban on a boogie board is absolutely hilarious🤣🤣."

As Nick Saban steps into retirement after leading the Alabama Crimson Tide to six national titles and nine SEC championships over 17 years, his daughter's candid moments provide fans with a different side of the coaching legend.

