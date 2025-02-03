Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban hails Travis Kelce's GF Taylor Swift as she steals the show at the Grammy Awards

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban has been a passionate Taylor Swift fan for years. She has been regularly posting news about the popular musician on her Instagram stories and has even attended her concerts.

On Monday, she posted a picture of Taylor Swift on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards.

She captioned the picture of Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, with a series of crown emojis in her story.

Kristen's IG stories

Kristen Saban rebounds from social media break

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban has maintained an active social media presence almost throughout her father's tenure as coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. She gives fans peeks into her life and the experience of being the coach's daughter.

In early December, Kristen Saban posted clips of herself trying on new dresses on her Instagram stories, which invited ridicule from a few college football fans regarding her walking style.

In response, she initially said that she would leave social media due to the bullying she went through. However, she then refused to be intimidated by the negativity.

"It's really disappointing to see such hateful comments from a fan base I thought as friends/family for the last 17 years over an outfit and the way I walk (I have had an Achilles injury/abnormality since birth)," Kristen wrote. "For my own sanity, I am stepping away from sharing anything football/family related. Thank God for retirement.

"Actually, you know what? It takes more than this to hurt my feelings. I plan to do a big Alabama game day outfits Poshmark sale soon and the earnings will go to an anti-bullying group. Thank you so much."

Kristen's IG stories

Kristen Saban detailed in a "Next Round" interview last year the difficulty of being Nick Saban's daughter.

"I think it was more difficult in college. In high school, I was still kind of figuring it out, but it was just a lot," Kristen said. "I'm still kind of looking back and I don't know why people cared so much what I did or said. But I'm very vocal, so I kind of put myself in positions sometimes but it's scary and it's a lot. People just wanna know everything, and it's kinda weird."

Since the debacle with Alabama fans a few weeks ago, Kristen Saban has rebounded from her self-imposed social media absence. She has done so by posting pictures of herself and her son, James, and father and mother, Nick and Terry Saban.

