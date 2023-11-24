Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe got a brand ambassador for his clothing brand in Kristen Saban. Nick Saban’s daughter took to social media to hype up the QB's business with a message and even posed with the clothing in the photo she shared.

The Crimson Tide head into the 2023 season's final week with a 10-1 record and one foot in the College Football Playoff. They have already booked their place in the Southeastern Conference championship game and have Auburn (6-5) to deal with before tackling that. Just before the Tigers matchup, Milroe and Saban teamed up for the quarterback’s business.

Here is what Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban said about Jalen Milroe's clothing brand, which sounded like advice to him and the fanbase.

“Let em know,” Saban wrote while tagging Milroe and his offensive and business partner Terrion Arnold in her Instagram story.

Saban’s caption was a play on the brand's motto, "Let All Naysayers Know." The "Lank" brand is a joint venture between Milroe and Arnold. It was launched in October this year and deals in t-shirts and other apparel.

Saban has been a regular on her social media, uploading her fashion choices during the Alabama Crimson Tide games. She posts weekly gameday looks, which are a big hit with the fan base.

Sometimes, she also gives out information about the outfits she has worn, giving fans a chance to buy them. So fashion hyping isn't a new thing for Kristen Saban. Alabama faces a big test at the weekend in a rivalry game against the Auburn Tigers.

Kristen Saban and Alabama will be geared up for the final regular season game

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, will most likely share her look for Alabama's final game of the regular season. The Crimson Tide have a huge matchup against Auburn, which could decide their playoff chances. A victory would get Alabama closer to its seventh national title of the Nick Saban era.

The Crimson Tide's only loss came against the Texas Longhorns early in the season, going down 34-24. The Tigers are 6-5 right now and already bowl-eligible. They would want to be the party spoilers in the Iron Bowl, a feat they last achieved in 2019.