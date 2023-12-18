Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban reacts to Taylor Swift’s rage during Chiefs vs Patriots showdown

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, knows all about football rage, a phenomenon common among the most ardent fans of the sport. So when she saw it in Taylor Swift during the Kansas City Chiefs’ clash with the New England Patriots, she had to react to it.

Kristen took to Instagram to post a video of the 12-time Grammy winner in full rage as Travis Kelce got tackled in the endzone. And she needed just a few words to describe what Tay Tay experienced at that moment.

Here is what Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, said while reacting to Taylor Swift’s rage during the Chiefs vs. Patriots game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Credit: Kristen Saban, IG

Swift was reacting to a tackle made on her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce by the Patriots cornerback Myles Bryant in the endzone. Maybe the pop star wanted a flag on the play, which never came. But Swift was caught on camera, apparently cursing.

Taylor Swift has been spotted at Chiefs games this season, ever since her relationship with Kelce began. She comes in to support her boyfriend, and the crowd is constantly interested if she makes it to every game. Slowly but surely, the lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan has switched sides to Kansas City.

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, is an ardent Taylor Swift fan

Kristen Saban is an ardent Taylor Swift fan, and this isn't a secret she tries to hide. She couldn't contain her happiness when Swift's latest re-release came in the form of ‘1989’ and she shared an update about her listening to the songs of the album. Kristen also shared an edited cover of the album with her dad's face on it.

Kristen has also been constantly sharing updates about the pop icon’s relationship with Travis Kelce. She revealed that she gasped audibly while watching Kelce show her lady love around the Chiefs locker room when his team played the Chicago Bears earlier this NFL season.

Maybe someday, Kristen would invite her favorite singer to a Crimson Tide game too.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season