The 2024 March Madness has taken over Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban. After her father retired as the head coach of the Crimson Tide, Kristen turned her attention to college basketball.

Despite passionately watching the NCAA Tournament matchups, she created no March Madness brackets. She wrote on Twitter:

"So glad I didn't do a bracket this year because YIKES."

She did not specify the reason for not doing so but creating a perfect bracket is one of the most difficult tasks. One only has one in 120.2 billion chances of perfecting them.

That is why, to stay away from participating in such a mind-scratching task, Kristen decided to lay back and enjoy the first-round games. But her calmness was short-lived when she witnessed the Virginia Cavaliers lose against the Colorado State Rams in a 67-42 struggle. She was so disappointed that she turned to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie for comfort.

"I'm done with ball. Eras Tour brings more joy."

Kristen Saban hoped for Kentucky to fail in the first round of March Madness

Since Kristen Saban was carefree and wanted to only enjoy the game without the stress of maintaining a perfect bracket, she hoped to see the Kentucky Wildcats lose against Oakland.

"Since I didn't do a bracket and nothing affects me, I kind of hope Kentucky just blows this to wreck some some more of you. For fun."

And her wishes came true because the No. 14 Grizzlies beat the No. 3 Wildcats 80-76. The head coach of the team, John Calipari, said that the players tired quickly as they were anxious. Another reason for the loss was the potential changes in his recruiting style.

"I thought they were anxious, and when you're anxious, you get really tired really fast," said John Calipari, as per CBS Sports. "So we had a couple guys that started the game and were exhausted within a minute and a half, two minutes. So I think they were a little anxious."

The Alabama Crimson Tide men's basketball team will face the College of Charleston in the first-round matchup on Friday, March 22.