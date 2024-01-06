Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban reveals the type of basketball mom she is, ft. Kim Mulkey

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban is taking deserved time off after Alabama Crimson Tide lost the Rose Bowl 27-20 to the Michigan Wolverines in overtime.

Recently, Kristen posted a reel on her Instagram story featuring a lady clapping for her son at his basketball game. She captioned that part as:

"The MOM I want to be at my son's basketball games🏀"

The next part of the reel was hilarious as it showed the LSU Tiger women's basketball team coach Kim Mulkey in an animated form. This was during a game and she was shouting at her players, calling out the ref in between the game. She captioned this part:

"The mom I ACTUALLY am at my son's basketball game🤷🏽‍♀️🤣"

She captioned her whole story with these words:

"James' spring sports are upon us"

Kristen has been a vocal supporter of the Tide throughout the 2023 season. Whether it's attending Alabama's home games at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa or using her social media presence to provide fans with off-field videos, she's been very active.

Kristen Saban dismisses Nick Saban's retirement rumors

Kristen Saban swiftly dismissed rumors surrounding her father Nick Saban's potential retirement, labeling such speculation as "silly" in an Instagram post.

The rumors gained traction after comments made on the ‘Next Round Podcast’ suggested the possibility of Saban ending his coaching career following the Rose Bowl.

On 'The Pat McAfee Show', Saban himself addressed the retirement chatter, attributing it to his age.

“Look, I ask everybody who asks me that question, 'Are you going to be here for four years?' Some players ask me when I'm going to retire. I look at them and say, 'Can you guarantee me that you're going to be here for four years?' They look at me like, 'Hell, no.'"

The 72-year-old coach humorously responded to inquiries, highlighting the unpredictable nature of college football careers, both for players and coaches.

