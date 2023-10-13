Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban says her "favorite part of Thursdays" is cheering for dad during his appearance on Pat McAfee Show

Kristen Saban, the daughter of Nick Saban remains in the limelight due to her continued association with college football. She is usually spotted alongside Nick Saban who maintains close ties with his daughter.

Kristen Saban in a recent post via Instagram, shared a screenshot of her father Nick Saban, appearing on 'The Pat McAfee Show'. She captioned the post writing,

"My favorite part of Thursdays."

Saban joins the Pat McAfee Show every Thursday during the college football season 2023, thereby being a pleasant sight for his daughter Kristen Saban on television.

Nick Saban in his recent appearance at 'The Pat McAfee Show' focused on talking about the importance of readiness in early games. He noted that the routine followed by the players might go for a toss but their mental preparedness is of utmost importance. He said:

"When your feet hit the ground for these early games you gotta be ready to go, ... You don't have the same routine and it's important that players understand that so you get off to a good start."

Nick Saban on being a football coach

On 'The Pat McAfee Show', legendary football coach Nick Saban shared insights into his coaching philosophy. He is currently steering the Alabama Crimson Tide to a No. 11 ranking with a 5-1 record.

Talking to Pat McAfee, he delved into what fuels his passion for coaching. Former college and NFL coach Chuck Pagano asked about his favorite part of coaching. Saban, 71, explained his intrinsic link between coaching and teaching. According to Saban,

“I really think coaching is teaching," Saban added. "Teaching is the ability to inspire learning. The thing that I like most about coaching is relationships with the players. Trying to teach them, to help them to be a version of themselves. Whether it's personally, academically or, obviously in coaching, it's athletically on the field in terms of what you can help them do to get better. I really enjoy that.”

However, drawing from his extensive 50-year coaching career, Saban also pointed out the challenges. He says:

“I think maybe one of the most disappointing things is when you have a guy that has ability, and you want him to sort of improve and take advantage of that ability that he has and the talent that God has given him, and he doesn't want it as bad as you want it.”

Despite these challenges, Saban genuinely enjoys the teaching aspect of coaching. Even at such an age, his passion for the game hasn’t dimmed a bit.