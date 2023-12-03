Nick Saban and his men fought a tough battle against Georgia in the SEC championship game and came out on top. The No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia matchup lived up to its expectations, as Saban engineered a 27-24 win. Crimson Tide fans, in general, would be feeling content after all the hype and buildup to this game.

Alabama fans have always been known for rallying behind the team with amazing energy. Building up on that reputation, the fans gave us a special moment when the Alabama team reached the airport in Tuscaloosa.

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, shared a story on her Instagram account showing the fans standing at the airport in pouring rain with heavy wind. The cheering got louder as soon as the fans got a glimpse of the team.

Kristen Saban captioned her story:

"Best fans in the game."

Have a look at the level of commitment the fans have for the Alabama Crimson Tide:

It's safe to say that the fans got rewarded for their resilient support in harsh conditions as they earned the result they came for. Alabama beat Georgia by a narrow margin and shattered their 29-game winning streak.

Nick Saban hopeful of a CFP spot

The college football chaos is in full swing after Alabama upset Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship, throwing a curveball to the College Football Playoff committee. Coach Nick Saban now seems optimistic more than ever about securing a spot in the final four.

"We did our part. We did what we had to do to have the chance," Saban said.

The Crimson Tide's victory over the top-ranked team has bolstered their case for a playoff berth. Saban acknowledges the significance of winning the SEC championship and defeating the nation's No. 1 team.

Alabama’s loss to the Texas Longhorns earlier in the season, who are now a one-loss Big 12 champion and ranked No. 7, seems less detrimental in hindsight.

"We won the SEC. We beat the No. 1 team in the country," Saban said. "If we needed to do something to pass the eye test, I guess that probably contributed to it significantly."

There’s added suspense to the playoff picture now as teams like No. 7 Texas and No. 4 Florida State are also vying for a spot. Alabama Crimson Tide seems to be on the doorstep of a playoff return after missing out last season. It’s all up to the playoffs selection committee now.