Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban shares heartwarming photo dump as she reflects on her February excursions

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban has continued to update Crimson Tide fans about her life even after her father retired last January. Last week, Kristen showed her appreciation for the Philadelphia Eagles after they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. She also appreciated Kendrick Lamar for his sizzling Super Bowl halftime show.

Kristen shared a collage on her Instagram stories of her February excursions showing the various activities she has been involved in with her son, James and time spent with her friends and family. It was captioned:

"February so far," Kristen wrote.

Kristen's IG stories

Kristen Saban puts social media abuse behind her

In December, Kristen Saban was the subject of a social media hate campaign from Bama fans who mocked her walking style after she posted a clip on her Instagram stories showing off her stylish dress.

She addressed the abuse by first pledging to leave social media via a post on her Instagram stories before eventually backtracking on her earlier promise to leave Instagram and instead pledging to hold a closet sale whose proceeds would be donated to anti-bullying causes.

"It's really disappointing to see such hateful comments from a fan base I thought as friends/family for the last 17 years over an outfit and the way I walk (I have had an Achilles injury/abnormality since birth)," Kristen wrote. "For my own sanity, I am stepping away from sharing anything football/family related. Thank God for retirement.

"Actually, you know what? It takes more than this to hurt my feelings. I plan to do a big Alabama game day outfits Poshmark sale soon and the earnings will go to an anti-bullying group. Thank you so much."

Kristen Saban's IG stories

Kristen, who was no stranger to controversy during her father's era as Crimson Tide coach, has since put the negativity of the social media bullying behind her and has remained actively involved in social media activities.

