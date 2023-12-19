If there is one thing Bama fans love more than cheering on Nick Saban and his team, it is the relationship he shares with his wife, Terry Saban. The couple has gone on to be well known around the CFB fanbase and are always appreciated by the Crimson Tide community.

Fans even love how Terry Saban acts as her husband's occasional mentor and armchair coach, pushing him to make sure the team performs well on the gridiron when needed.

And recently, both Nick Saban and Miss Terry celebrated a personal milestone in their lives and completed 52 years of marriage together. While fans were already showering love and congratulating the couple for 52 years of togetherness, their daughter, Kristen Saban, also shared a heartwarming video compilation of her parents on social media.

In the video Kristen Saban posted, we see various clips of Nick Saban and Miss Terry in moments of embrace on and off the field as she celebrates every milestone of her husband in college football. And the video just goes to show that she embraces the journey with the legendary coach and the love they have has not dimmed even after over five decades.

"52 years of the most loving and inspiring marriage. Happy anniversary, mom & dad", Kristen wrote.

While Saban currently enjoys this marriage milestone with his wife, he still has a big task coming up in a few days. And that is the CFP semifinal game against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Crimson Tide went on to defeat Georgia to clinch this year's SEC Championship. And it will only be a matter of time before we know if the coach can add a seventh trophy to his cabinet in Alabama.

CFB analyst Brain Crain talks about one reason that could lead to Nick Saban's retirement

Despite being the head coach of the Crimson Tide since 2007, Nick Saban looks as sharp as ever and is successful in conquering every challenge ahead of him. Fans had doubts about this year's Alabama team after their Week 2 loss to Texas. But the coach and his players persevered and are now back in the national title conversation.

During a recent episode of The Daily Stream Show, CFB analyst Brain Crain talks about how the Alabama coach is still going strong mentally and physically and will only consider retiring when the mental toll becomes too much to handle as a head coach.

"I think Nick Saban is mentally, cognitively is as good as he ever is. That's when I think Saban will step away mentally when it starts getting too much for him to be a head coach."

But Saban recently revealed that he is not planning on retiring anytime soon. So Alabama fans can expect him to lead the team for a few more years.

