Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, recently took a dig at her father's pop and cultural knowledge.

She disclosed that when the former Crimson Tide head coach played golf with rappers 50 Cent and Travis Scott, he did not realize that they were immensely famous artists.

"I said, 'Do you understand who you're playing golf with right now?'" Kristen said to ESPN. "He goes, 'Yeah, they're rappers.' I told him they're not just rappers, that 50 Cent was the biggest rapper of my generation and Travis Scott is one of the biggest of the current generation. I was like, 'You have no idea the people you're in the presence of.'"

"He could meet the Dalai Lama and not realize who it was," she added.

Kristen nixed the idea of Nick Saban ever using social media

Kristen Saban is certain that Nick Saban will not recognize Dalai Lama if he ever meets him, but she is also sure that the legendary coach will not make a debut on social media platforms.

She said that there is no chance that her father will adapt to the change.

"No chance. People have said they want him on it, and I've said it's just not going to happen. He just learned to text and email. How's he going to tweet something," Kristen said to ESPN.

She promised that she would share the retirement version of her dad and laughed at the idea of him clicking Instagram selfies on the golf course.

"But could you imagine him doing an Instagram selfie or something somewhere on the gold course," she said. "We can hope, but it's not going to happen."

The Saban family has been enjoying their days in their new home on Jupiter Island, Florida, since Nick retired. Though they spent most of their March in Florida and will keep on living there in the offseason, they will remain in Tuscaloosa to stay close to the university.