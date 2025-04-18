Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen sends emotional farewell message to Lee Corso following retirement decision

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, has shared a heartfelt message for Lee Corso after he announced his retirement from broadcasting. On Thursday, ESPN shared that the college football analyst would step down after 38 years of covering the sport.

Ad

Kristen posted a video on Instagram of Corso on ESPN's College GameDay with a caption for him to enjoy his retirement.

"Enjoy your retirement, Gameday Legend! (Clapping hands & crown emoji)," Kristen posted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

ESPN's College GameDay shared a warm message on X (formerly Twitter) in response to the analyst ending his career.

"After 38 incredible years, Lee Corso is retiring(heart emoji) For multiple generations, Coach has been the face of our Saturday mornings and the sport we love. Our friend, our coach, our heart ... LC, you will forever be a College GameDay legend!," "College GameDay."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Corso has been a part of College GameDay since it first aired in 1987. He got into broadcasting after a successful 15-year career as a college football coach. Thanks to his knowledge of the sport, he charmed fans for decades, like wearing the head of a mascot when predicting a team to win.

Fans have wondered if he would step down for several years due to his age, as he turn 90 on Aug. 7. The longtime ESPN analyst will make his final appearance on the Aug. 30 episode of College GameDay.

Ad

Lee Corso's college football coaching career before he became an ESPN analyst

The retired coach has a 73-85-6 career record from his tenure with the Louisville Cardinals, Indiana Hoosiers and Northern Illinois Huskies.

He experienced his greatest success as a coach with the Cardinals for four seasons (1969-1972) with a 28-11-3 record. He helped the program win Missouri Valley Conference Championships in 1970 and 1972.

Ad

Corso left after the 1972 season to have a 10-year career with Indiana. He achieved a 41-68-2 record and is the third-winningest Hooisers coach in the program's history. The retired coach led Indiana to a 38-37 win over the BYU Cougars in the Holiday Bowl in 1979, marking Indiana's first bowl win in 75 years.

Following the 1982 season, he was let go and returned to coaching in 1984 for Northern Illinois. He didn't have the same success he had in Indiana or Louisville as he led the Huskies to a 4-6-1 record.

The Aug. 30 episode of College GameDay will be a moment for fans to celebrate the analyst's accomplished career and contributions to the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More