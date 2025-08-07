Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, shares glimpses of special day as Alabama legend's multi million-dollar dream turns to reality

Despite retiring from coaching, Nick Saban, along with his family, continues working to preserve their legacy in Tuscaloosa. On Wednesday, the seven-time national championship took another step towards giving back to the community.Saban, along with Governor Kay Ivey, Saban's wife, Ms.Terry, daughter Kristen, and other sponsors, broke the ground for the development of the Saban Center. The facility is reported to cost around $120 million and will focus on becoming the hub for Alabama's STEM program.Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, shared a few snippets from the groundbreaking ceremony for the Saban Center on Wednesday as they posed with shovels in hand. Kristen accompanied one of the photos with a caption:&quot;Another special day.&quot;Kristen Saban's IG storyThe Saban Center is scheduled for completion in 2027. Located in the River District of Tuscaloosa, it aims to promote hands-on learning while partnering up with collaborators like Tuscaloosa's Children Theatre and IGNITE. It will focus on training teachers while also providing students with opportunities to develop their talents.Ms. Terry spoke more about the project during the ceremony on Wednesday.&quot;As an educator, I have always believed that when you invest in children, you're investing in the future,&quot; Ms. Terry said (as per an article by Yellow Hammer). &quot;The Saban Center is a dream Nick and I have had for many years and we are so proud to see this vision finally coming to life.&quot;Nick Saban and Ms. Terry host the 19th annual Nick's Kids Foundation Giveaway LuncheonA day before breaking ground for the Saban Center, Nick Sabaan and his wife hosted the 19th edition of the Nick's Kids Foundation Giveaway Luncheon. This year, it was hosted at the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.On social media, Alabama football shared photos from this year's event. In one of the snippets, Saban was seen signing autographs for the children. You can check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter 17 seasons with the Crimson Tide, Saban retired in January 2024. However, he remained close to the game and started a new journey in broadcasting. Last season, he was a part of the ESPN College GameDay crew as an analyst.Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide brought in Kalen DeBoer as Nick Saban's successor. Unforunately, he only mustered a 9-4 debut campaign, raising questions about his ability to preserve the legacy his predecessor had built with the program.