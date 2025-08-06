Joel Klatt reveals the "bare minimum" Kalen DeBoer must achieve in year two at Alabama

Coach Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide missed the College Football Playoff in his first year leading the team. It was a huge disappointment in the first season of the post-Nick Saban era. On Wednesday, analyst Joel Klatt broke down how making the College Football Playoff is the bare minimum for the team next season.

Ad

"For Alabama, what do they have to do this year for us to feel like they had a successful season?" Joel Klatt said (Timestamp 3:50). "I'm gonna start with this. They've never missed the playoff two years in a row and Kalen DeBoer does not want that on his record in just his second season. This team has to go to the College Football Playoff. That is bare minimum.

Ad

Trending

"Now, I'm gonna put them inching towards the final four here, as if that's a ladder or a timeline, because I really think they need to win a game in the College Football Playoff. But they absolutely need to go to the College Football Playoff."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Klatt continued his assessment of Alabama, emphasizing the value of adding Ryan Grubb to the coaching staff.

Ad

"Ryan Grubb being back for them as their offensive coordinator, I think is huge. It's not back for Alabama, it's back for Kalen DeBoer. This is a program that is used to being the pinnacle of the sport. We've never ever seen what Nick Saban was able to do. He had a sustained level of success that we're never going to see again. They're right on the back of that."

Ad

Ad

Klatt went on to explain that he thinks Kalen DeBoer is a good coach and was the right hire after Saban's departure. However, he also restated the importance of proving that this season with a playoff appearance.

Paul Finebaum sends a warning to Kalen DeBoer if he misses the College Football Playoff again

Joel Klatt is not alone in his belief that making the College Football Playoff is the bare minimum for Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide. In an appearance on "Get Up" on Tuesday, analyst Paul Finebaum made similar comments.

Ad

Finebaum spoke about how it is not necessary for Alabama to win the national championship next season for DeBoer to retain his job. However, he did say that if the team misses the CFP again, it could eliminate any patience the fanbase has with him.

While Finebaum spoke about the importance of qualifying for the playoff, he also mentioned that athletic director Greg Byrne is in his corner. So, if Alabama narrowly misses after a competitive season, he thinks DeBoer will retain his job.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!