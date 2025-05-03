Nick Saban set to become the first billionaire college football coach as $1.1B worth businessman continues to grow his empire

Nick Saban has accomplished almost everything there is to accomplish as a college football coach. The former Alabama Crimson Tide coach is now looking to leave his mark in the business world by becoming the first billionaire college football coach.

Ad

To do so, Saban, who is believed to have earned $151 million pre-tax, partnered with $1.1 billion-worth businessman Joe Agresti (per Forbes) in 2014. It was after the businessman met with the coach, who was considering getting into the automobile business himself.

According to a report by Forbes, after one meeting, they decided to partner and take a dealership in Birmingham that same year. They would grow their partnership slowly, with a second dealership in Nashville in 2017, then another one in Birmingham a year later.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The partnership founded the Dream Motor Group. It sells Mercedes-Benz (over 20,000 a year), as well as some Infinity and Ferrari models, across nine dealerships in Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee and Florida. Saban was convinced by the culture and customer service focus preached by Agresti.

While Agresti takes care of the day-to-day operations, Nick Saban keeps close contact with his partner. They talk every day to review all things business-related and make decisions.

Ad

A Bergen, New Jersey native, Agresti studied accounting at Rutgers. He worked on a CPA before landing a job at Asbury Automotive. An Asbury executive eventually gave him a chance to branch out by investing and running his own Mercedes-Benz dealership in Baton Rouge.

In just a few years, Joe Agresti quadrupled the Baton Rouge car lot sales and eventually bought out the rest of the dealership, and then was awarded the right to open another dealership in Houston.

Ad

In his coaching career, Nick Saban won seven college national titles, six with the Crimson Tide and one more while leading the LSU Tigers.

Could Nick Saban and Joe Agresti invest in a pro sports team?

Until now, the Nick Saban-Joe Agresti partnership has been limited to their car dealerships in the southern United States. However, there could be new ventures in the future.

Ad

Agresti told Forbes that he, Nick Saban and former Mercedes-Benz USA CEO Steve Cannon are also considering an investment in three or four Tennessee-based sports teams. While Agresti didn't mention which teams would be under consideration, it would be quite a jump from what they are doing now.

Tennessee has teams in three of the four major American sports leagues. The NFL's Tennessee Titans and NHL's Nashville Predators in the Music City and the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA. Nashville also has an MLS franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!